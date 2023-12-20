ONTARIO — She has scored 70 goals in her first two high school seasons, but Hattie Yugovich would gladly trade all those goals for a district championship.

The area girls soccer Player of the Year, Yugovich is more concerned about team success than individual accomplishments.

“Winning a district title is the big goal right now,” Yugovich said during the regular season. “Nothing else matters.”

A district crown is about the only thing missing from Yugovich’s already-impressive résumé.

She was selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II.

The sophomore was selected the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year.

Yugovich is one of OSSCA All-Ohioans on the all-area team. Here’s a look at the area’s top players:

Claire Plank, Ashland: A senior forward, Plank scored 13 goals for the Arrows and added six assists. She was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick and a North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association first-teamer in Division I. Plank was selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio second team.

Annika Labaki, Clear Fork: A senior midfielder, Labaki ranked among area leaders with 23 assists to go with five goals. Labaki was selected to the OSSCA All-Ohio first team in Division II. She was a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and NCOSSCA first-teamer.

Neveah Lewis, Madison: A senior, Lewis capped a brilliant high school career with 26 goals and nine assists as the Rams won another district title and reached the Division II Elite Eight before falling to eventual state runner-up Rocky River in the regional final. Lewis was an OSSCA second-team All-Ohioan and a NCOSSCA first-teamer. She was also selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team.

Addi Pittman, Ontario: Just a sophomore, Pittman ranked among area leaders with 23 goals. She was an OSSCA second-team All-Ohioan in Division II and a NCOSSCA first-teamer. Pittman was a first-team All-MOAC pick.

Brinlee Youngen, Mapleton: A senior, Youngen was the area’s scoring leader with 42 goals. She was selected to the OSSCA All-Ohio first team in Division III and was the NCOSSCA and Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year.

Gracie Dinsmore, Crestview: A senior defender, Dinsmore was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division III. She earned a spot on the NCOSSCA and MBC first teams.

Mia Felder, Galion: A senior forward, Felder scored 13 goals and added six assists. She was selected to the MOAC and NCOSSCA first teams and earned a spot on the All-Ohio second team in Division II.

Addy Boyce, Lexington: A senior, Boyce was chosen the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She was selected to the NCOSSCA first team in Division II.

Sophia Perry, Clear Fork: A senior defender, Perry was a first-team pick in the MOAC and the NCOSSCA. She scored two goals and added an assist.

Callie Cyrus, Madison: A senior defender, Cyrus helped the Rams reach the regional tournament for the seventh time in eight years. She was selected to the OCC and NCOSSCA first teams.

Mackenzie Martincin, Shelby: A senior goalkeeper, Martincin was credited with a whopping 155 saves. She was an All-MOAC and All-NCOSSCA first-team pick.