MANSFIELD – OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital received its first Magnet designation from the American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) in June.

Fewer than 10 percent of hospitals nationwide achieve ANCC Magnet Recognition, which is the highest and most prestigious distinction a healthcare organization can receive for nursing.

Already, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals Libby Daniels, M.Ed, BSN, says the hospital’s staffing gap has improved, as well as overall retention rates, including first-year registered nurses.

“Magnet designation means that we are continuing to provide the highest level of excellence in nursing care for our patients and their families,” Daniels said.

“This shows our community that we put our patients at the center of all we do, and that we strive to provide excellent, compassionate care to support our mission of improving the health of those we serve.”

OhioHealth Mansfield is the only hospital within a 60-mile radius to be recognized and is among an elite group of 40 Ohio hospitals – including OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and Grant Medical Center – to achieve Magnet Designation.

The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program was started in 1990 with the purpose of identifying and promoting excellence in nursing using evidence-based research and best practices.

Today, the Magnet program is considered the gold standard of nursing excellence.

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, healthcare organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that requires widespread participation from leadership and staff.

The Magnet credentialing commission cited Mansfield Hospital as exemplary in specific measures in the areas of emergency cardiac care, bloodstream infections, nurse satisfaction and professional growth.

Mansfield Hospital President Curt Gingrich, MD, MBA, says patients, providers, and the community can be assured that the hospital demonstrates unparalleled patient care with a direct link to positive patient outcomes; superior nursing processes that improve nurse retention; and the highest levels of safety and quality, resulting in satisfaction among patients and nurses.

“While Magnet is primarily focused on nursing, I can attest that the teamwork and collaboration between all departments – clinical and non-clinical – and every position we have in the hospital contributed to this recognition,” said Gingrich, who also is president of OhioHealth Shelby Hospital.

“This national recognition is an example of our commitment to a culture of teamwork in a collaborative environment striving to provide the safest and highest level of care to Richland and surrounding counties.”

To learn more about OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals, please visit: https://www.ohiohealth.com/locations/hospitals/mansfield-hospital.

