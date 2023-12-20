MANSFIELD — Jeff Gorman said his father might not have let Congressman Jim Jordan present him with a congressional record.

“He wouldn’t need the recognition to continue his work, but I’m sure he would have been very proud and honored,” Gorman said of his late father Jim. “It’s a permanent record of his service to the country, to the Mansfield community and to himself.”

U.S. Rep. Jordan, who represents Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, honored Gorman in the House of Representatives in November. He presented the Gorman family with a tribute on Tuesday afternoon.

“Jim and I had talked a few times and he gave so much to this community,” Jordan said. “The World War II veterans are brave guys, and he flew more than 70 combat missions.

“One of the reasons this country is so great is because of people like Jim Gorman.”

The philanthropist and former president of the Gorman-Rupp Company died on Sept. 21 at 99 years old. He stepped down from the board of directors in 2019.

“Jim was known throughout the region for his generosity and his dedication to his community,” Jordan read from the congressional record.

“We are grateful that good men like Jim Gorman dedicate their lives to the service of others, enriching countless lives and giving back so much more than they receive.”

Gorman’s daughter Gayle Gorman Green said she was grateful to have her father recognized on a national level.

“It’s certainly an honor and we’re very proud of him,” she said.

Gorman Green’s son Curtis Freeman, who works in engineering and development testing at Gorman-Rupp, said he was thankful for the honor to his grandfather.

“It really means a lot to our family after losing him this year,” he said. “I really appreciate that he’s still being honored.”