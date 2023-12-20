ASHLAND — Ashland University announced on its website Tuesday that the search for a new president has officially launched.

“I am grateful to the AU community for providing valuable insight that helped inform the Presidential Search Committee’s understanding of the skills and attributes and important work ahead for Ashland’s next leader,” stated James Hess, chair of AU’s board of trustees.

Hess’s letter also noted the identities of candidates for the position would remain confidential throughout the search process.

“However, when the finalists for the position are interviewed, we hope to be able to introduce these candidates to a small group of faculty, staff, and students, who will pledge to honor the confidentiality of the candidates, just as our search committee members have,” Hess added.

The presidential search website lists 18 members as part of the search committee.

The university announced Nov. 20 it selected Academic Search, a higher education executive search firm, as a partner in the process.

That firm, according to its website, has helped higher education institutions and more with searches for executives for over 40 years. Academic Search was selected ahead of seven other firms that submitted proposals to help with AU’s task.

Academic Search and AU’s committee also released a presidential search prospectus Tuesday. That document outlines information about Ashland University, its values and the qualities AU will seek in its next president.

According to the prospectus, applications will be accepted until the search committee fills the position, but “those received by noon on Jan. 27, 2024 can be assured full consideration.”

The new president will start at AU no later than July 1, 2024.

The new candidate will replace AU President Carlos Campo. Campo announced he would step down in August, bringing his chief of staff, Aaron Ross, with him.

A Dec. 4 press release from AU announced Campo would begin his new position as CEO of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 2024.

That museum formed in 2010. Its mission “is to invite all people to engage with the transformative power of the Bible,” according to its website.

The Museum of the Bible ran into some controversy when several of its antiquities, acquired between 2009 and 2014, were revealed to be either looted or fake.

Museum executives told NPR in 2020 it had embarked on a campaign to authenticate its holdings.

Hess’s Dec. 19 letter encouraged the AU community to send in information for any candidates the committee should consider for the position.

It listed an email address — AshlandPresident@academicsearch.org — as the place to send any information about prospective candidates.

More information will be available on AU’s Presidential Search webpage as the search continues.