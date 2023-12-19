Richland Source managing editor Larry Phillips has been covering Ohio high school sports since 1989.

SHELBY — I must confess, I haven’t seen a single high school basketball game yet this year, boys or girls. Ah, the price to pay for being stuck on the editing desk.

The game I really wanted to see, but couldn’t, took place on Saturday at Lima Senior’s Coach Q Classic.

Shelby lost to state powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf 67-63 in a tight tilt that will do the Whippets more good than the truckload of victories they’re going to pile up this winter.

Yes, I know the cliche, and have heard more coaches recite it that can be counted in a high school gym.

“We’re not into moral victories here.”

“No such thing as a good loss.”

“Winning is what counts.”

Blah, blah, blah.

I didn’t even give Shelby coach Greg Gallaway a chance to add to the list.

That’s OK. Here’s what we can all infer.

Ottawa-Glandorf isn’t just a quality foe, they have a spectacular program.

Coach Tyson McGlaughlin has led his team to the state championship game in each of the past two seasons, and to the Final Four the year before that.

In 2023, the Titans finished state runner-up after falling 67-61 to Lutheran East in the Division III title tilt.

In 2022, O-G dropped a three-point decision to Cincinnati Taft in the state finals.

The beast of this machine is 6-foot-4 senior guard Colin White, who has already signed with Ohio State.

That was the challenge Gallaway and his Whippets accepted when scheduling this game. They looked the Titans in the eye and went nose-to-nose for 32 minutes before coming up just short.

Shelby has a senior star of its own in 6-5 Alex Bruskotter, who will play college basketball next year at Wright State.

Bruskotter was up to the task in his personal duel with White. The Shelby ace pumped in 36 points, while the future Buckeye responded with 30 in an epic encounter.

Ottawa-Glandorf jumped to a 17-9 first-quarter lead before the Whippets closed to within 31-28 at the half. Bruskotter had 23 of his team’s 28 points in the first two periods.

The Titans carved out a 49-46 margin entering the final eight minutes, and were able to ward off Shelby through the final buzzer.

It was everything it was billed to be, and a clash Gallaway’s club can learn from going forward.

Sure, it looks better to have Ottawa-Glandorf’s 5-0 record than Shelby’s 4-1 mark.

But the Whippets have already gained valuable experience against an elite team — a factor that may come in handy in March Madness.

Who knows? We may not have to wait that long.

Shelby has another monumental non-conference showdown set for Dec. 30 at undefeated Lexington in what promises to be the hottest ticket in north central Ohio this month.