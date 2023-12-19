MANSFIELD — The Richland Community Development Group was certainly energized at its meeting with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday.

Jordan, whose district includes Richland and Ashland counties, discussed infrastructure with the RCDG board, focusing on energy production.

Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber and Mansfield mayor-elect, said the group was excited to discuss local development opportunities with the congressman.

“We always appreciate when our congressional representatives can join us and hear on the ground level what’s happening in our community,” she said.

Energy buildouts concern in Ontario

Jordan, who visited Mid-Ohio Energy in Kenton this week, asked RCDG members if there are any local concerns about energy production.

“The old line about Ohio is we make and build things here,” Jordan said.

“You need energy to manufacture, for food production, for everything. I’m not against wind and solar energy, but there’s an almost animosity toward coal and gas by some of the folks in this administration.

“The way to get to some of these mandates when it comes to carbon in the air is to decrease energy when we need more energy. The goal can’t be attained because there’s no technology to get you there.”

Jessica Gribben, economic development liaison to the City of Shelby, said she hasn’t heard concerns about energy access as much as building infrastructure for future projects.

Developers at Ontario Commerce Center have previously told Richland Source that rebuilding an electric substation at the old General Motors plant could take two years and might cost $10 million.

“We’re hearing that there’s limited power in certain places, not so much in Ohio at the moment,” Gribben said. “Infrastructure buildout though is two or three years out because people can’t get the supplies.”

County administrator Andrew Keller asked if Jordan and his colleagues could argue for supporting existing infrastructure, pointing to the Cardinal Power Plant in Jefferson County.

“That’s the argument we should make more,” the congressman said. “I always say the world’s safer and better when America leads, and you can’t lead if you don’t have readily available energy.”

Jordan also applauded Ohio’s advancements in manufacturing and cybersecurity, citing Intel and the 179th Cyberspace Wing.

“Our state is growing and it’s a good time to live here,” he said.

Jordan on supporting Trump’s campaign & bipartisan challenges

The congressman also discussed national politics with the group, voicing his support for Donald Trump’s 2024 bid.

“I think he was an amazing president,” Jordan said. “He did more of what he said he was going to do than any president, certainly in my lifetime.”

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero asked Jordan where Republicans and Democrats can find middle ground and work together.

Jordan referenced comments from Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

“When it comes to civil liberties, we can usually work together, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it best when she said the divided America today is normal versus crazy,” he said. “You can’t compromise with people who are crazy.

“It’s crazy to not have a border. It’s hard to find compromise with Democrats who want to defund the police.”

Jordan said he can find some common ground with other politicians on infrastructure funding, though he voted against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021.

“The problem with the bill was it was about 90% not infrastructure,” he said. “We’ve got a debt problem in this country big time, but if money’s already been appropriated, we’re going to fight for our communities.”