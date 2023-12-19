Irene Surina, a loving mother, and grandmother, peacefully departed from this world on December 18, 2023, at the age of 84 in her home in Bucyrus, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

Irene was born on January 19, 1939, in Siler, Kentucky to the late Clarence and Verna (Jones) Goins. Irene enjoyed the many years spent with her husband, Steve Surina Sr., before his passing.

Irene had many passions that brought joy to her life and those around her. She had a natural talent for cooking and baking, particularly known for her flavorful soup beans, mouthwatering cornbread, and delicious veggie pizza. Irene was known among her loved ones as the “Freezer Queen” due to her remarkable ability to prepare the single serving meals she had stocked her freezer with delicious homemade dishes, ensuring that no one ever go hungry.

Irene valued the moments she spent quilting lasting memories for her loved ones. Her family was fortunate to have been recipients of her beautiful quilts, which will forever serve as a cherished reminder of her love and talent.

Irene had a vibrant spirit and a sense of adventure. She found solace in taking long drives on back roads searching for poke along railroad tracks. Irene enjoyed immersing herself in the beauty of nature and the open road.

Left to cherish Irene’s memories are her children; Ginger Rothschild and John Surina, both of Bucyrus; her granddaughter, Serena Rothschild; her stepson, Steve Surina Jr., along with numerous other grandchildren and her siblings; Jessie Goins, J.T. Mahan, James Mahan, Lee Mahan, Lorene McCoy, Elsie Dean Shaw, all of Siler, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Joe Sibert and her siblings Eugene Mahan and Cecil Mahan.

