Barbara Ann (Dahl) Ballenger, 87, died Monday, December 18 2023, in Mansfield, Ohio

after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her children and many of her grandchildren.

Bobbie was raised in Springfield, MA. She married the love of her life, John W. Ballenger (1930 –2001) of Fremont, Ohio, there in 1956 while they were both working at Mass Mutual Insurance company. They moved many times between Indiana, Massachusetts, Ohio and Cape Cod. Bobbie finally settled in Mansfield, Ohio in 2003 with her son, JB and Darcie (Kershaw) Ballenger. She was never alone.

Her passion for music and the performing arts kept her active in theater and church choirs her entire life. Throughout her senior years, she filled her days with community and philanthropic activities at Kingwood Garden, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and local P.E.O. chapters. During her adventurous life she traveled often with her children. She was an active downhill skier, water skier, master level swimmer, golfer, paddle tennis player, and had her own jet ski. She enjoyed boating and floating sunsets with the family.

Bobbie was affectionately known as “Baba”, her grand-mother name, by all those connected to her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many grand dogs and farm animals. Her greatest pride was the love of her family and friends who fully supported and enjoyed the independent life she led. Her presence will be missed and remembered by many.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial service will be held March 30, 2024 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Further details will follow.

Bobbie is survived by her children: Susan Ballenger (Knight), Deborah (Ballenger) Morris, JB Ballenger, Jeni (Ballenger) Schumacher; grandchildren: Naomi (Knight) Mercuris, Dillon Knight, Tessa (Knight) Belluscio, Grace Knight, Brooke (Morris) Sullivan, Carson Morris, Mitchel Ballenger, John A. Ballenger, Spencer Ballenger, Nicole Schumacher, Morgan Schumacher; great grandchildren: Kalista Mercuris, Penelope Mercuris, Jacob Knight, Claire Knight, Jonathan Knight, Theodore Knight, and Emerson Belluscio.

