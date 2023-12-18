Robert Dean Schaffer, age 71, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 17, 2023 following an extended illness.

Bob was born October 3, 1952 in Ashland, Ohio, the youngest of 11 children born to the late Walter and Velma (Lowe) Schaffer. He married his loving wife of 25 years, Catherine L. (Cook) Schaffer, on July 25, 1998. Bob drove trucks for 30 years and was extremely mechanically inclined- he could fix anything.

Bob dearly loved his family and is survived by his wife, Catherine; brother: Ted (Debbie) Schaffer of Loudonville; 2 sisters: Alice Sanz (Doug Conrad) of Lakeville and Ida Belle Good of Loudonville. He is also survived by his children: David (Missy) Schaffer of Mansfield, Darlene Carpenter of Wilmington, NC, and Tim McCallister (Shannon Kisling) of Shelby. Bob had numerous grandchildren including: Sierra (Austin) Barcroft, Skyler Schaffer, and Emma McCallister; and numerous great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his faithful canine companion, Snack Attack. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers: Walter, Jr., Gail, Gary, Maurice, John, and Thomas; sister: June Stake; and nephew: Larry Schaffer.

Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Weller Township Hall, 3517 State Route 545, Mansifeld, Ohio 44903 where a memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Immediately following, a celebration of life will continue until 4 pm. Guests are welcome to attend both the service and celebration if they are able. Memorial contributions may be made to the Loudonville High School FFA Alumni and sent to Loudonville High School, 421 Campus Avenue, Loudonville, Ohio 44842.

Care for Bob and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875. Online condolences can be left on Bob’s obituary on their website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com