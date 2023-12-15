ONTARIO — The Ontario Hospitality team welcomed another hotel off Ferguson Road with a ribbon cutting this month.

Yush Chandat, director of operations and project manager for Ontario Hospitality Inc, said the family-owned company has owned hotels in Ontario for more than 15 years.

“We’re familiar with what seasons draw the most traffic and things like that,” he said. “We’re very proud to be in Ontario and to support this community for years to come.”

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 1075 Guest Court, broke ground in March and opened for business in November. The hotel has electric vehicle charging stations, an indoor pool, fitness center and 99 guest rooms.

It also offers two meeting rooms for local businesses or travel guests.

“We have a very spacious lobby here, and a patio space right behind it,” Chandat said. “If anyone who works around this area wants to come out and utilize those spaces, they can feel free.”

Holiday Inn is the 3rd hotel Ontario Hospitality has brought to city

Mayor Randy Hutchinson thanked Ontario Hospitality Inc. for its investment in the city. The company also owns the neighboring TownPlace Suites by Marriott.

“A lot of people stay in the area for the race track or different events, so it’s nice to have the extra rooms,” Hutchinson said. “This is a great investment in the city and county.”

Chandat said each room has blackout curtains and a TV with streaming capabilities.

“We have a mix of two-queen rooms and king rooms, and we also have suites for both of those,” he said. “The suites give you a little more floor space and a pull-out couch.”

Guests have breakfast included in the price of their stay daily from 6 to 9 a.m. The pool will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hotel also has a laundry room for guest use.

“Holiday Inn is a great brand, and it’s been a few years since our community has had that,” Chandat said. “We’re very excited to serve the city and all of our guests here.”

To book guest rooms or meeting rooms at Ontario’s Holiday Inn Express & Suites, call 419-982-8990. Guests can also book rooms online.