MANSFIELD — Here are Friday night’s boys basketball scores from the Mansfield-area as reported to the Scorestream app.

Ashland Crestview outlasts Monroeville

Ashland Crestview handed Monroeville a tough 66-49 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 15.

Cardington-Lincoln tacks win on Fredericktown

Cardington-Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fredericktown 73-50 Friday on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 3-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Freddies fought to 31-30.

Cardington-Lincoln darted to a 51-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-12 edge.

Elida tops Kenton

Elida notched a win against Kenton 59-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Findlay Liberty-Benton sprints past Arlington

Findlay Liberty-Benton grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of Arlington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive comes up short in matchup with Lexington

Lexington eventually beat Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 60-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Lexington moved in front of Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Minutemen fought to a 24-19 intermission margin at the Rams’ expense.

Lexington breathed fire to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams rallied with a 20-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Minutemen prevailed.

Mansfield edges past Mt. Vernon in tough test

Mansfield posted a narrow 53-50 win over Mt. Vernon at Mt. Vernon High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Mansfield opened with a 21-4 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-24 at the half.

Mt. Vernon didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 43-38 in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets rallied with a 12-10 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Tygers prevailed.

Marion Elgin grinds out close victory over North Baltimore

Marion Elgin finally found a way to top North Baltimore 51-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Marion Elgin High on Dec. 15.

Marion Harding earns narrow win over Caledonia River Valley

Marion Harding finally found a way to top Caledonia River Valley 63-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont’s speedy start jolts Morral Ridgedale

Mt. Victory Ridgemont controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 63-31 victory over Morral Ridgedale at Morral Ridgedale High on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont roared in front of Morral Ridgedale 28-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Gophers opened a huge 44-19 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont stormed to a 63-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Gophers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rockets’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

New Philadelphia denies Ashland’s challenge

New Philadelphia collected a solid win over Ashland in a 50-35 verdict on Dec. 15 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Shelby dominates Marengo Highland

Shelby raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-21 win over Marengo Highland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

GIRLS GAMES

Bellevue darts past Tiffin Columbian with early burst

Bellevue scored early and often in a 58-26 win over Tiffin Columbian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Carey slips past Bucyrus Wynford

Carey finally found a way to top Bucyrus Wynford 49-42 on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Carey opened with a 14-13 advantage over Bucyrus Wynford through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a meager 29-18 gap over the Royals at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Bucyrus Wynford fought to within 36-28.

The Royals rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Blue Devils prevailed.

Elmore Woodmore edges past Tiffin Calvert in tough test

Elmore Woodmore posted a narrow 42-41 win over Tiffin Calvert at Elmore Woodmore High on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Kansas Lakota collects victory over New Riegel

Kansas Lakota handed New Riegel a tough 52-39 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford claims victory against Bucyrus

North Robinson Colonel Crawford pushed past Bucyrus for a 49-31 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at North Robinson Colonel Crawford High on Dec. 15.

Port Clinton prevails over Willard

Port Clinton controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-41 win against Willard in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Sylvania Northview earns stressful win over Findlay

Sylvania Northview finally found a way to top Findlay 56-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 15.

