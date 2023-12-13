Jack W. See, 67, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly late Saturday evening, December 9, 2023.

Jack was born April 15, 1956, in Mansfield to loving parents, Jack V. and Velma L. (Bond) See.

Jack retired after 30 years of working with Norfolk Southern Railway and was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Union. He loved and was very proud of his large family. He enjoyed aggravating his granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. Jack also loved trains, motorcycles, dancing, horses and watching football and Nascar races. Jack was also a gifted artist but not everyone saw this gift. He shared a love of woodworking with his dad for many years and watching over his mom.

Along with his mother, Velma See of Mansfield, Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mindi and Fred Reiter and two beautiful granddaughters, Kyleigh and Raygen Reiter, all of Mansfield; siblings, Jim (Sharon) See, of Mansfield, Steve See, of Greenwich, Darrell (Leona) See, Carla (Fred) Blackwell, Dianna See, and sister-in-law, Sheri See, all of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews; a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins; and also his lifelong friend, Harlan Mays.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack V. See; brother, Jeffery See; maternal grandparents, James M. and Goldie Bond; and paternal grandparents, Jack G. and Ann See.

In the words of Jack “God love ya and God bless ya”

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 18, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.

