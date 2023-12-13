Brian J. Baldridge Sr., 58, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Brian was born on January 13, 1965, in Mansfield, to Grover C. and Alberta L. (Jones) Baldridge. He married his sweetheart, Denise (Harmon) Baldridge on September 19, 1987. Brian was employed within the I.T. Department and as an instructor at North Central State College since 1994. He loved to take walks with his wife. He loved being active with his children and grandchildren. He taught them how to ride bikes and enjoyed swimming, fishing, playing kickball, basketball, badminton, and video games with them. He also enjoyed nature, bird watching, and yard work. Most of all, he loved to help and share positivity to everyone. A true friend to all; the biggest heart you’ve ever seen.

Along with his wife, Denise; he is survived by his mother, Alberta Baldridge of Florida; children, Brian J. Baldridge Jr. of Mansfield, Chad (Tasha) Baldridge of Chattanooga, TN, and Brandel (Dustin) Boyd of Shelby; grandchildren, Ginger Gibbs, Brian J. Baldridge III, Domonic Molloy, Kory Baldridge, Evan Baldridge, Izaiah Grover Baldridge, Lincoln Theodore Baldridge, Gabriel Boyd, and Zelena Boyd; siblings, Debbie (Ron) Myers, Sheila Lowe, Danny Baldridge, and Robbie (Kim) Baldridge, all of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Grover Cleveland Baldridge; and his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Ray Salyers.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Philippi officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com