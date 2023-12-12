SHILOH – Future use of the former Civista Bank building, 23 W. Main St., is yet to be determined by Shiloh Village Council.

Councilmembers unanimously accepted the building as a gift from Civista Bank during the Nov. 28 council meeting.

Civista Bank signed the deed Dec. 7, transferring ownership to the village, said Shiloh mayor Charles Reeder.

Reeder said the bank closed a few years ago, but the building was still owned by Civista before being donated as a gift.

Future uses for former Civista Bank building

Questions were raised by one Shiloh resident, who was curious about the village’s future intentions for the space or if council had interest in renting out the building.

Village councilmember and former Shiloh mayor Marilyn Hall said her conversations with Civista Bank began during the summer when the building was on the market.

Current councilmember and former Shiloh Mayor Marilyn Hall discussed possible uses for the former bank building Tuesday.

“The bank was on the market and they did have some interest,” Hall said. “But, no one came through with it so they offered it to us free of charge.” (9:00)

Hall said one possibility the council is exploring is moving all operations from the Shiloh Village Municipal Building into the recently acquired building.

“Specifically, the reason behind it (moving) was for the protection (of village employees),” she said. “We don’t (currently) have the security that we need for our utility clerk or fiscal officer.”

With the closest Civista Bank now located four miles away in Plymouth, Hall said large amounts of utility money are frequently being handled at the municipal building.

“They (utility clerk and fiscal officer) don’t have the security they need to take in that kind of money before they can get it deposited in Plymouth,” she said.

One resident then asked what the current municipal building would be used for if the move to 23 W. Main St. was to happen.

Hall said those decisions are yet to be determined.

Marijuana field discussion

Other notable happenings from Tuesday’s meeting include the absence of David Smallwood, who Reeder said contacted him regarding the idea of marijuana fields.

Smallwood was scheduled to present his idea during the guest presentation portion of the meeting, but failed to make an appearance before adjournment.

Several concerned residents, interested in hearing Smallwood’s presentation, were in attendance Tuesday and left with more questions than answers.

However, those in attendance agreed it would still be beneficial to discuss the matter on a smaller-scale.

Paul Currier, mayor-elect of Shiloh, said he thought if Smallwood was serious about his idea of marijuana fields, he would’ve shown up.

“I can guarantee you that there’s not going to be a 50- or 100-acre field of that stuff (marijuana) grown in this area,” Currier said. “We’re (Shiloh) not about that. I’m not about that, and I hope you guys (residents) are the same way.”

After opinions were voiced and concerns were raised, those present agreed they’d appreciate the opportunity to continue having a voice at the table as council continues to discuss the matter.

In other actions Tuesday night, Shiloh Village Council approved the hiring of Becky Smith as backup utility clerk. Smith is also the backup for the fiscal officer.