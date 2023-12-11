Harry Jay Welsh, Jr.

MANSFIELD: Harry Jay Welsh, Jr, 88, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Primrose Retirement Community of Mansfield.

Harry was born February 18, 1935 in Mansfield to the late Harry and Fern (Clouse) Welsh and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School.

A U.S. Army veteran Harry served two years and was honorably discharged in 1956.

A hard worker and provider for his family, he was a dedicated employee of General Motors for 39 years where he worked as a tool maker.

He was a member of Ontario United Methodist Church, the Liederkrantz and VFW 3494. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and woodworking making a few furniture pieces. Harry’s claim to fame was appearing several times in the Shawshank Redemption film. Along with his wife Marilyn, he wintered many years in The Villages in Florida. He wanted to spend those months with friends from the Mansfield area and was successful in convincing many families from Richland County in making the Villages their winter home. Very social and outgoing, he was able to entertain friends year round.

The Christmas season was special to Harry, he loved decorating the tree complete with a model train set. Later, he began adding Lego homes and villages to his display. In the summer months, Harry was very busy with his meticulous landscaping, flower gardens (mostly geraniums and roses) and vegetable gardens. His harvest was canned and saved for the wintertime, along with tons of his famous chili sauce. Harry was also a skilled cook and loved making meals on the grill, enjoying a good beer now and then and following Ohio State, Cleveland Indians and the Browns.

Very personable and engaging, people were drawn to Harry. He had a knack for remembering faces and details about individuals’ lives, making them feel special. He was full of positivity, deep love for his loved ones and putting others first. It’s no wonder Harry loved red and wearing the color as he always stood out in a crowd.

He is survived by a son Tim Welsh of Essex Junction, Vermont, stepson Jim (Gloria Canales) Leedy; sister-in-law Marcia (John) Fletcher; a special friend and caregiver Cheryl Brumit; a niece, nephews and several cousins.

The Welsh family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023 in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where a memorial service celebrating Harry’s life will begin at 3:00 pm. Pastor Christine Bell will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel is honored to serve Harry’s family. Visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of support and preview his tribute video.

