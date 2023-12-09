LEXINGTON — Five-year-old Azzie Hayes was excited to introduce her new toy alpaca to the horses at Shady Lane Alpaca Farm.

Laura Thompson, Azzie’s mom, said some friends told her about the “Characters of Christmas” event at Shady Lane Alpaca Farm.

“The kids are enjoying meeting the animals and everything, and we got to buy some new toys from the gift shop,” she said.

Sluss Realty organized the event with sponsors Shady Lane Alpaca Farm, YWCA, It Takes Heart Ohio, the United Way of Richland County and Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services.

Jami Kinton-Sluss, marketing director for Sluss Realty Co, said some cars had started to line up two hours before the event started.

“We flew a drone up a little bit ago and it was hard to see the end of Gass Road,” she said.

The first 400 kids to play a game at the event received a Christmas gift to take home.

Shady Lane also provided free alpaca cookies and hot chocolate to visitors.

The event also provided pony rides, a petting zoo, a live DJ, vendor market and a photo booth.

Justin Perrigan brought his daughters to the event after attending the Bellville Christmas parade Saturday morning. His wife Hannah was an art vendor at the event.

“The girls have really liked the horses,” he said. “And Amalia here likes all the characters.”

The Sluss team planned a Christmas event after the success of the first Ontario Kids Festival this summer. Both events provided free games and drew thousands of visitors for family fun.

The Characters of Christmas event provided photo opportunities with 11 characters — Minnie and Mickey Mouse, the Christmas minion, Buddy the Elf, Jovi, the Elf on the Shelf, Santa, Anna and Elsa, the Abominable Snowman and Frosty the Snowman.