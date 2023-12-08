EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was submitted by Cindy Wood, Director of Development and Community Relations at The Ohio State University Mansfield.

MANSFIELD — The challenges of life, whether in socioeconomic, medical, family or other settings, often creates even wider gaps to cross in a student’s journey to pursuing a college degree.

Ohio State Mansfield already has programs in place to help students succeed, including the Student Emergency Fund, Buckeye Food Pantry and access to community resources.

However, there are special circumstances that require increased assistance.

For instance, in Richland County, only five students per year who age out of the foster-care system are provided access to scholarships and federal funding to achieve their educational and professional goals.

What happens to all the other children in the foster-care system who don’t meet the requirements?

They are often adopted by relatives which disqualifies them from receiving the benefits of the foster-care system. These students are some of the most vulnerable to experience housing and food insecurity as they become adults.

Over the past year, nearly 39% of college students across the country experienced some form of food or housing insecurity. A student’s journey becomes much more difficult when it is a daily struggle to have their basic needs met.

This summer, the admissions teams became aware of several incoming students who wanted to become Buckeyes at Ohio State Mansfield but were currently experiencing homelessness.

“This year, three Richland County students were referred to the campus Student Success team from their graduating high school or local agency early in May,” said assistant dean Donna Hight. “None are aging out of the foster system.

“One student was currently living as a high school senior/graduate with a food pantry volunteer, whom she met while a client. A second student was living with a fellow friend’s parents. A third was living with friends. This was extremely unusual.

“By September, we have had an additional 14 students seeking appeals for independence from their parents; in a normal year that number is around five. These are signs that our students are facing some very difficult situations, at a much earlier time than our Student Success team has seen in previous years.”

Hight and Director of Development Cindy Wood came together to find solutions to ensure that these students can pursue their educational dreams. Thanks to generous donations from the S.N. and Ada Ford Fund, Ohio State Mansfield launched the Compassionate BUCKS Room and Board Scholarship program.

In its pilot year, the program provides students experiencing housing insecurity with full room and board, as well as wraparound services to support their educational and cocurricular success.

“This two-year pilot first meets students where they are and creates a secure haven for study and personal growth and also solidifies community partnerships with campus offices,” said Wood, Director of Development and Community Relations.

“That network includes community resources, room and board scholarships, and early intervention solutions during the critical first two years for the new student.

“We aim to establish a set of best practices for regional campuses during the first four semesters for a student, their most critical time.”