BELLVILLE: Olive J. Bechley passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023, in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital at the age of 93.

She was born on February 23, 1930, to her parents Cloyd & Ruby (Dill) Briner in Mansfield, Ohio. After Olive graduated from Lucas High School with the class of 1948, she married Delbert “Buzz” Bechley on March 10, 1951. The pair were married for 60 years until Buzz passed away in March of 2011. The Bechley’s lived in the Little Washington area outside of Mansfield until moving to Bellville in 1997.

Olive worked as a secretary for Consolidated Freightways, where she worked for 18 years until retiring in 1991.

She was a long-time member of Little Washington Congregation and volunteered for more than 10 years at the BNOC Food Bank in Bellville.

She is survived by her sons James (Marie) Bechley and Thomas (Peggy) Bechley; grandchildren Michael (Jennifer) Bechley, Jonathan (Samantha) Bechley, Mason (Jackie) Bechley, Samantha (Tim) McGuire, and Ben Bechley; and great grandchildren Madisyn, Jordyn, Marshall, and Drake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Bechley; her siblings Eldred Briner, Marjorie McCready, Beverly Swigart, and Margaret Constance.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Little Washington Congregational Church, 2323 Washington South Rd, Mansfield, OH. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Olive’s memory may be made to the BNOC Food Bank, PO Box 685, Bellville, Ohio 44813,

