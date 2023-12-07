Jackie Lee Burton, 76, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Jackie was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on Thursday, April 10, 1947, to his late parents Junior and Nellie Burton.

Jackie enjoyed being around his family. He was known for wanting to always mow the grass rain or shine. Jackie loved to play cards and watch wrestling; drinking coffee and smoking his cigarettes was his true hobby. Jackie was the highlight of many conversations. He loved to travel with his nephew. Eddie Jr. made many of his traveling dreams come true, such as to Detroit and Chicago, along with many others.

Jackie is survived by his brother-in-law Eddie Rose, Sr; nieces and nephews, Penny (Paul) Harriger, Eddie (Pebble) Rose, Joni (Ben Rinehart) Retton, Daniel (Brittney Stumbo) Rose, and Katy (Howard) Palmer, all of Mansfield; daughters, Heather Hintz, Tasha Burton, and Jacquelyn Wheatcraft; sister, Joyce (Larry Sr.) Clay of Lucasville, Ohio; a special longtime friend, Nancy; and his dog, Yo-Yo.

Jackie was proceeded in death by his parents, Junior and Nellie Burton; maternal grandparents, Henry and Cordeila “Dellie” Lemaster; paternal grandparents, Evan and Myrtle Burton; infant son, Ryan Andrew Burton; daughter, Shawna Jacobs; sisters, Elizabeth Rose, Edith Mae Burton, and Goldie Marie Brown; and many other loved ones.

Calling hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Rose, officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery as he wished to be buried close to his sister Elizabeth Rose.

The family of Jackie wish to thank Southern Care Hospice and his great-great nieces, Olivia, Mahaylie, and Kaela, for their excellent care of him during his illness.

