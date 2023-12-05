As the holiday season approaches, the Historic Carrousel District in Mansfield is gearing up to spread joy, excitement, and a touch of magic to the community. With its festive events and enchanting traditional carousel, it is set to be the perfect destination for families looking to create memorable experiences this holiday season.

The carousel can accommodate up to 52 different animals, including two sleighs that are wheelchair accessible. It captivates all generations. Children themselves, and those wishing to relive the magic of childhood.

“It’s such a technical marvel. It’s completely suspended in the air. It’s not touching the ground. It holds tens of thousands of pounds,” said the Support Specialist, Michael Neff. He has been employed at the Carrousel since 2019.

“I see people come in, and every now and then I’ll hear the door open, but I can’t see anyone. But I know it’s a child,” Neff said

“They run in as fast as they can and beat their parents to The Carousel. They stand in utter awe, completely captivated by the sight before them.”

The Carrousel is more than just a source of entertainment. It brings families together, offering a break from the distractions of modern life. Instead of looking at their phones and talking business, families are fully present with each other. The only tears shed are when someone is leaving.

To kick off the holiday season, The Carrousel hosted its annual Christmas Open House on November 18th, in collaboration with the city’s Tiny Tim store. The event aimed to draw attention to the Tiny Tim store and benefit the entire Carrousel District. Families flocked to the Carrousel District, enjoying the festive atmosphere, sales, and the chance to meet Santa Claus.

One of the highlights of the open house was the start of the annual Festival of Trees competition. Local businesses and agencies adopted and decorated Christmas trees, showcasing their creativity and spreading holiday cheer.

“The trees are all very unique. Hursh drugs decorated theirs with medicine bottles. The Scouts decorated theirs with badges and so on,” Neff said.

The Carrousel District’s holiday festivities continued with the highly anticipated Christmas in the City event on December 1st. Starting at 4pm and lasting until 8pm, the enchanting event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, and live DJs. Attendees enjoyed the sights and sounds of the holiday season as they explored the district, indulged in special offers, and soaked up the festive atmosphere.

In addition to the carousel and various events, the district offers free entertainment and activities for children. During the summer, they hosts Wacky Wednesdays, where children can enjoy two hours of free rides, listen to stories, participate in chalk drawing, and even meet beloved characters such as Cinderella or Moana.

The district’s mission is to give back to the community and create a space where families can find joy, connection, and a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This holiday season, The Carrousel invites the community to embrace the magic, participate in the festivities, and create cherished memories with loved ones. With its rich history, captivating carousel, and a myriad of events, the district is the place to be this holiday season, offering a haven of joy and wonder for all who visit.

For more information on events, check out their website. Highlights include Photos With Santa frequently throughout the month, with dates and times available on the site, and Bedtime Stories with Santa on December 13th at 6pm.

“As a nonprofit, we’re about community service. We’re here to do community involvement and help the local community. It doesn’t say anything about becoming a major corporation or making loads of money. We’re meant to give back,” Neff said.

Gather your loved ones, step into the Carrousel, and let the enchantment of the holidays take hold.