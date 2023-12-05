Before Bonnie passed, she took the time to write her own obit. Her words are below:

Everyone has an expiration date.

My expiration date was December 1, 2023, after 70 wonderful years. I was born December 6, 1952 to Marcella Cantleberry Mollica and Lewis Mollica in Mansfield, Ohio, where I grew up and lived for 30 years.

After graduating from St. Peter’s High School in 1970 (Spartan Strong!), I graduated from North Central Technical College and the University of Akron.

After marrying Ron Rutti in 1983, I moved and spent the next 40 years in the Cleveland area. Ron preceded me in death in 2019.

I am survived by my heart, my caretaker, my son, Trevor L. Rutti of Valley View, Ohio. Also surviving are my sister, Sandra Bemiller; two nieces, Cheryl Wiggins and Bonnie Jean Ellis; all of Mansfield; one nephew, Russell Bemiller Jr., of Hawaii; my aunt Barb Mollica and uncle Saverio Castelvetere, both of Mansfield; brother-in-laws Russell Bemiller Sr. of Mansfield and Kenneth Rutti of Lakewood, Ohio.

I leave behind a “bigly” gaggle of cousins and friends. So many… too many to mention here. You know who you are. There is no way I could have been more blessed and my heart overflows with happiness and gratitude. Miracles happen. My miracle was without a doubt, my family, and friends. Barb “Sissy” Mollica Arndt of Canal Winchester- not only a cousin, but my “person”. Thank you.

Another grateful thank you to the Klodnick/Kovacs extended family who gave me my Cleveland home.

Other than being a founding member of the Martini Club (2004-2011) and a non-practicing soul of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Maple Heights, I was not a “joiner” but was always willing to help out whenever I was needed.

My employment was varied: from attendance counselor, to clerk, to party manager in catering, to sales, to the last 25 years at L’Nique Linens. All of these jobs afforded me a new and improved outlook on life, on people, and most importantly of acceptance of all.

Other than family and friends, I enjoyed traveling (Italy, NYC, Longboat Key, FL!), reading (especially Richard Russo and Connie Schultz), fountain pens, irritating people, the words “troubadour” and “serendipity”, and my beautiful “wittle girl”, Quinn the cat.

No formal funeral. There may be a celebration of life in the future. No memorial contributions are set up. If you feel you must do something, make a contribution to your favorite charity. Or grab some friends, go out for dinner and put up a toast to me. I would love that!

Celebrate my life, find joy daily, nice matters and vote for Sherrod Brown in 2024 for U.S. Senator.

Hey Rita, save me a seat, I am on my way!

(Note from Trevor: Any errors with names or spellings should be attributed to me as this was transcribed from a handwritten document)