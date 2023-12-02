MANSFIELD — Jay Goyal said it’s hard to overstate the importance of small businesses in Richland County.

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development board chair and interim president welcomed Small Business of the Year finalists and other award-winners to the Kehoe Center on Friday.

Goyal said among eight businesses recognized, together they employ more than 120 people and generate more than $10 million in revenue.

Elzy Milling & Trade won the 14-and-fewer employees category. The two other finalists were Drs. Heringhaus Dentistry and Local Project Pro.

Sluss Realty Co. won the 15-and-over category. The two other finalists were Hamilton Insurance Group and JBP Professional Marketing.

Goyal said a committee judged nominees in areas of employee practices, community involvement, customer service, entrepreneurship and overall business performance.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of a community, and we’re extremely honored to be able to put the spotlight on these businesses today,” Goyal said.

“To all the nominees, semi-finalists and finalists, thank you for being a cornerstone of Richland County. Thank you for your blood, sweat, money and tears that you put into your business every day.”

Sluss Realty

Grant Sluss, broker for Sluss Realty and the third generation family member to join the local business, thanked the business’ staff and agents.

“The reason for our success is being in such a great community,” he said. “It’s really humbling to be in this group of the other great businesses that have also been nominated.

“Thank you to our employees, our agents and everyone that has supported us over the years.”

Jami Kinton-Sluss, marketing director for the business, said Sluss Realty has focused on supporting other small businesses with spotlights, events and charity drives.

“We’re always thinking of different things that we can do to give back,” she said. “We have been so lucky over 50-plus years of business to be in such a great community.

“We love this community and we’re continuously inspired by the people who live here and other small businesses — we couldn’t do what we’re doing without all of you. So let’s continue to make the community strong and we will continue to do our part.”

Elzy Milling & Trade

Elzy Milling & Trade, based in Bellville, specializes in agricultural and home goods including livestock feed, kitchen and garden supplies.

Donnie Clark, owner of Elzy Milling & Trade, said the business sells non-GMO feed to about eight counties and grass seed to three states.

“For our retail side of things, we’ve sold to people from all 50 states and over 21 countries at this point,” he said. “Keep in mind, that’s with no online sales.”

Clark credited his employees with helping the business earn recognition, noting how many multi-generational employees the business has.

“We have multiple father-son duos here,” he said. “These are all people who have, in essence, adopted us as family.

“We’re supported by the greatest staff in the industry.”

Elzy previously won Small Business of the Year in the Manufacturing/Industrial category in 2014. Clark thanked his parents, his wife and kids as well as the rest of the business’ team.

Downtown Mansfield, Inc & Mansfield Playhouse earn nonprofit of the year

The Richland Area Chamber has recognized non-profits at the Small Business of the Year luncheon since 2018.

This year’s small non-profit of the year winner is the Mansfield Playhouse and large non-profit winner is Downtown Mansfield, Inc.

Artistic Director for the Playhouse Doug Wertz thanked everyone who volunteers their time to help with shows and events.

“I think people who get involved at the Playhouse feel at home,” he said. “We have such a good time working with one another.

“We do whatever we can to help each other out.”

The Playhouse was formed in 1929 as the Community Players. The Ohio Community Theater Association credits it as the second-oldest continuously-producing community theater in the state.

“I cannot tell you how humble and how thankful I am for this exposure and to be recognized as a viable entity and a valuable asset to Mansfield,” Wertz said.

CEO of Downtown Mansfield, Inc. Jennifer Kime thanked DMI’s community partners and Mansfield residents for the recognition.

“This award really means a lot to us, and we want to thank everyone for their support of small businesses and small non-profits,” she said.

DMI assists with historic preservation, downtown events and community development. Its signature events include the Final Friday concert series, Secret City tours and First Friday Shop Hops.

“The award itself, for us, signifies the importance of downtown to the community, which we’re really appreciative for,” Kime said. “All the work we do is through donors, volunteers and community partners, and it’s really those partnerships that bring the community together.”

To learn more about the finalists for Small Business of the Year, visit the Richland Area Chamber’s YouTube page.

Sponsors and semi-finalists

Medical Mutual was the presenting sponsor of the 2023 awards.

Premier sponsors included Alumni Roofing Co, DRM Productions Inc, OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals and Richland Source.

For-profit semi-finalists included 419 Barbershop, A Heritage House, Bob & Bob Door Company, Charles Mill & Pleasant Hill Marina, Elite 1 Home Inspections, Freedom Caregivers, Heartland Design Concepts, Hudson & Essex, Lloyd Rebar Company, NISS Aviation FBO, Pinnacle Building Services, Rex’s Landscaping & Construction, Shelby / Mansfield KOA Resort, Specialized Pipe Technologies, Stoodt’s Fresh Market, Superior Cleaning and Westbrook Country Club.

Non-profit semi-finalists include Discovery School, Forever 33, Inc., Love on a Mission, Lucas Community Center, Mansfield Art Center, Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund, Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Rubies Women’s Group, Ultimate Veteran Adventures, YWCA Child Care Resource and Mansfield Referral Association.