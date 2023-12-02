OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 1, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Columbus Grandview Heights thwarts Columbus School for girls’ quest

Columbus Grandview Heights handed Columbus School for girls a tough 53-34 loss on Dec. 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus School for Girls and Columbus Grandview Heights faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Columbus School for Girls.

Cuyahoga Heights outlasts Willoughby Cornerstone to earn OT victory

Cuyahoga Heights used overtime to slip past Willoughby Cornerstone 51-48 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Defiance Ayersville takes down Edon

Defiance Ayersville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edon 54-24 Friday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Findlay sprints past Holland Springfield

Findlay knocked off Holland Springfield 42-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Groveport Madison tacks win on Grove City Central Crossing

Groveport Madison controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-36 win against Grove City Central Crossing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Lebanon squeezes past Kings Mill Kings

Lebanon topped Kings Mill Kings 39-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Lebanon squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Maumee dominates Rossford in convincing showing

Maumee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rossford 45-22 Friday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Maumee and Rossford squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Maumee High School.

Napoleon escapes Hamler Patrick Henry in thin win

Napoleon finally found a way to top Hamler Patrick Henry 44-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hamler Patrick Henry High on Dec. 1.

Last season, Napoleon and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Napoleon High School.

Newark survives for narrow win over Lancaster

Newark topped Lancaster 51-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 1.

Orwell Grand Valley sprints past Conneaut

Orwell Grand Valley handed Conneaut a tough 54-44 loss on Dec. 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Conneaut faced off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Parkersburg South earns narrow win over Beverly Fort Frye

Parkersburg South posted a narrow 39-32 win over Beverly Fort Frye on Dec. 1 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Parkersburg South squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Pemberville Eastwood holds off Genoa Area

Pemberville Eastwood topped Genoa Area 44-42 in a tough tilt on Dec. 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Genoa Area and Pemberville Eastwood squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

Perry escapes Eastlake North in thin win

Perry topped Eastlake North 49-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 1.

Eastlake North started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Perry at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates kept a 27-21 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Eastlake North showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 39-34.

The Rangers narrowed the gap 14-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Eastlake North and Perry squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Perry High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local records thin win against Sarahsville Shenandoah

Rayland Buckeye Local posted a narrow 39-31 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Toledo Christian darts by Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ottawa Hills from start to finish for a 53-32 victory at Toledo Christian High on Dec. 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Toledo Christian and Ottawa Hills played in a 65-13 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Upper Arlington tops Hilliard Davidson

Upper Arlington dismissed Hilliard Davidson by a 40-17 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Upper Arlington High School.

Wauseon escapes close call with Archbold

Wauseon finally found a way to top Archbold 44-37 at Archbold High on Dec. 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Archbold showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Wauseon as the first quarter ended.

The Indians and the Blue Streaks were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Wauseon darted in front of Archbold 37-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Indians and the Blue Streaks each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wauseon and Archbold squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Archbold High School.

Ashtabula Lakeside comes up short in matchup with Wickliffe

Wickliffe grabbed a 52-35 victory at the expense of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ashtabula Lakeside High on Dec. 1.

