MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City School board addressed current events with a policy update at its most recent meeting.



The board also voted 4-0 to approve an update to the district’s code of conduct and dress code. Board member Chris Elswick was absent from the meeting.



The revisions prohibit students from wearing or displaying clothing, colors, insignia or any paraphernalia that intentionally identifies them as a gang member or a supporter of a gang.



The definition of gang was amended to read:



Gang activity is defined as when a student uses gestures, dress, and/or speech to display affiliation with a gang. Gangs are defined as a group or two or more people organized for the purpose of engaging in activities that threaten the safety or well-being of persons or which is disruptive to the school environment.

Gang activities include, but are not limited to: wearing/displaying clothing, colors, insignia or any parapherhalia that intentionally identifies the student as a gang member or a supporter of a gang; using words, phrases, written symbols, or gestures that intentionally identify a student as a member or as a supporter of a gang; engaging in activity or discussion promoting gangs; recruiting student for gangs or anti-social behavior.



Jefferson said he recommended the changes “due to recent events that have occurred in the community.”

Local authorities have stated that a recent shooting at a Halloween Party was likely linked to a gang dispute. Brandon Collins, 18, and Jarmel Boyd, 17, were killed during the incident.

Board vice president Gary Feagin voted for the changes, but voiced concerns about the broad wording of the dress code update.



“Can I get more clarification — am I in gang activity because I’m wearing this color?” he said, gesturing to his blue plaid shirt.

Director of School Improvement and Safety Andrea Moyer responded.

“We’re going to have some training with the police department on that in the next two weeks, so then we will have a better idea of the kinds of things that we’re looking for,” Moyer said.



Cline suggested updating the district’s website after the training and communicating the changes through Jefferson’s Fireside Chats once the administration has more details.



Chief Academic Officer Stephen Rizzo said the board’s attorney recommended broad language because the type of clothing associated with gangs may change over time.



“So my question would be, if plaid represents this gang this month, do we come in and say, ‘OK kids, you can’t wear plaid because this is affiliated with gangs.’ And then next year, plaid is out and something else is in, then do we change that?” Feagin asked.

Rizzo said enforcing the policy will require consideration of clothing, but also a student’s intent.



“Are you wearing that because this is what I have to wear, or are you wearing this for other reasons?” he said. “I don’t know that it’s going to be that easy.

“As with anything, it comes down to the the honest investigation and the conclusions that are drawn.”

Administrators recognize football coach Chioke Bradley

During a different portion of the meeting, Rizzo recognized varsity football coach Chioke Bradley and the team’s football captains.

Bradley received the “Every Student, Every Day” award and a standing ovation from the board, despite his absence from the meeting.

“It wouldn’t surprise you to know that he is at a football game for one of his kids,” Rizzo said.

Bradley is a 1994 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, where he lettered in three sports. He is currently the longest-tenured head coach in the Ohio Cardinal Conference (OCC), with 14 seasons as head coach.

Hee has led the Tygers to five OCC championships since 2012 and reached the Division III state championship in 2019. During the 2023 season, he won his 100th game and was named OCC Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, he’s taken the Tygers to the playoffs nine times.

Cline praised Bradley’s work not just as a coach, but as a role model.

“He is a gentleman of gentlemen and he represents the district very well on and off of the field,” she said. “He teaches the boys good character, he teaches them what it is to be a grown-up in today’s society.

“It’s not easy being a young person and he is relatable. He works with the children to where some of them may not be coachable initially, but he works with them so that they are coachable.

“We’ve all seen him work wonders with a lot of the students. He goes above and beyond not just to interact with the students but their parents and with their families.”

Sheryl Weber, a board member and retired teacher, said Bradley’s athletes sat in the front of her classroom at his instruction.

“His football players would always come in and say ‘I need to be in the front,'” she recalled. “(Bradley) would always check with me to make sure that his football players were in the front of the room. I always appreciated that.”

Bradley told Richland Source earlier this year that the accomplishment he is most proud of is the number of kids he’s sent to college.

“He’s getting his players to go and get to their next rite of passage,” Jefferson said. “Whether they are Division I, I-AA, Division II, Division III, you know that if you play in his program, at any position you can go on to college and play at that level.

“To me, that really represents what ultimately as educators what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Feagin, who coached Bradley in high school, also took a moment to compliment him.

“He was the epitome of an athlete then and a very, very good young man,” Feagin said, describing Bradley’s high-school days.

“When I see him constantly working with kids and taking them to a different level, that makes me proud to say he’s a Mansfield Senior High School grad and coach.”

The board also recognized five seniors as “Outstanding Tyger Students.”

All five of the students are captains in the football program. They include Dondreas Reese, Ahmaan Thomas, Carmelo Smith, Dylan McGinty and Amarr Davis.