Virginia Kathryn Emswiler, of Galion, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born on September 2, 1938, in Oberlin, Ohio to the late parents of Vinton and Opal (Foster) Patton.

Virginia was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She married the love of her life on November 18, 1972, William H. Emswiler, they would share 51 years together. Virginia touched the lives of many with her kind heart, warm smile, and unwavering support. Her loving presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Virginia graduated from Shelby High School. After graduation she worked for North Electric Company as a Secretary and later found her passion for Dental Insurance Billing. She loved what she did and she was still giving her time to the Dental Office of Dr. Lin, Bucyrus Dental.

She was a lifelong member of the Grace Baptist Church in Crestline. Not only did Virginia love giving her time to her family, she was also proud of serving her community in many ways. Virginia found great joy in the kitchen, she loved to bake which showed in her cake baking and decorating.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, William Emswiler, her loving children; Mike (Cathy) Stone of Crestline, Ken “Buzz” Stone of Mt. Gilead, Tamara (Larry) Nathanson of Denair, CA, Douglas (Shelia) Stone of Cardington, her dear sisters; Donna, and Shirley, her treasured brother; Roby, grandchildren; Michelle (Ethan) Johnson, David Stone, Kelsey Stone, Kenneth (Lisa) Stone, Jr., Sarah (Larry) Fallen, Jordan Nathanson, Nicole (Chris) Martin, Jennifer Stone, Jessica Stone, step grandchildren; Kurtis (Amy) Kincaid, Karissa (Garet) Kincaid-Griffin, Kaleb Kincaid, Kirk (Dee) Kincaid, and Nathan Stewart, great grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Kaily, Norah, Cohen, Devon, Aubrinana, Phenix, and numerous others, great-great grandchildren; Oakleigh and Jayayah.

Along with Virginia’s parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Sam, Chuck, Harold, Pete, Lucille, and Bill, grandchild, Tyler Stone, and step grandchild, Brian Kincaid.

To honor Virginia’s life, Friends may call on Friday, December 1, 2023, 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00am with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Iberia Cemetery.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Grace Baptist Church in Crestline.

Those wishing to share a memory of Virginia or send condolences to the Emswiler family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Virginia Kathryn Emswiler.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Website: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home