MANSFIELD — Cooler weather has found its way to Northeast Ohio and the start of the ski and snowboard season is almost here.

The snowmaking crew at Snow Trails, Ohio’s premier resort for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing, is taking advantage of the opportune weather conditions and has officially started the snowmaking process in preparation of its 63rd Winter Season.

Snow guns are aimed up the hill at Snow Trails.

“With local temps dropping to 29F our crew is excited to begin the first snowmaking campaign of the season,” said Nate Wolleson, Marketing Manager at Snow Trails.

The ideal snowmaking conditions are dependent on the right mix of temperature, humidity and wind speed.

“Off-season improvements to our massive Snowmaking System with Cooling Tower will ensure we are producing the best quality and largest quantities of snow during each campaign as we stockpile snow on our way to establishing an Opening Day,” Wolleson said.

Snow Trails typically prepares to open in early December, and if prime weather conditions hold, the winter season could begin earlier.

To stay up to date on opening day, the latest conditions and available terrain, please visit the Snow Report.

Snow making process

Snow Trails boasts a distinct advantage in Ohio’s frequent marginal temperatures, due to its Snowmaking System Cooling Tower.

The cooling tower first lowers the temperature of water supplies from the holding pond and water wells, by an average of 13 degrees Fahrenheit before the over 4,000 gallons of water per minute are pumped out of its snow guns.

This plays a major role in reducing “cure time,” or how fast the water molecules can freeze into snowflakes after being shot into the air from the snow guns.

This allows for higher quantity and quality of snow to be made during the snowmaking campaign. http://SnowTrails.com/Snowmaking.

Snow Trails is preparing to open for its 63rd winter season this year.

Snow Trails

Snow Trails, which was the first commercial ski area in Ohio, is a privately-owned resort, under the same management since inception.

The resort features six chairlifts, including a slow-moving Beginner’s Double Chairlift and two ski carpets dedicated to the Beginner’s Area. A third carpet lift is utilized for the Snow Tubing Park with the “Longest Tubing Lanes in Ohio.”

The Resort offers 21 total trails and is known for Timberline trail – “Longest Trail in Ohio.”

There are three glade areas, plus five Terrain Parks. A 9,000 sq. ft. Rental Center houses user-friendly equipment and offers a self-service system.

Snow Trails typically opens in early December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 71 south of Mansfield on Possum Run Road.

Website

For more information call 419-774-9818 or visit SnowTrails.com

For the latest information on Snow Trails and special programs, follow us on Facebook @SnowTrails.