SHELBY — Pioneer Career and Technology Center has announced Brennen Reber and Abigail Schick as October 2023 Students of the Month.

Brennen is enrolled in the Industrial Electricity program. He was nominated by Mrs. Meg Mergel. Brennen is a junior from Colonel Crawford High School and is the son of Tanya and Brian Reber.

At Colonel Crawford, Brennen stays active by playing football and lifting weights.

In his free time, Brennen enjoys playing golf, bowling, and working on cars.

“My time here at Pioneer Career & Technology Center has been really good,” Brennen said. “It was a really good choice for me to come here to get a head start on my future.”

In the future, Brennen plans on getting a job with AEP.

Abigail is enrolled in the Dental Assisting program. She was nominated by Ms. Lindsay Neumann, the Language Arts Instructor.

Abigail is a junior from Buckeye Central High School and is the daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Schick.

At Buckeye Central, she is a member of the Health & Safety Committee. Abigail volunteers her time to Caleb’s Cause and in her free time, she works at Pete’s Cafe. She has really enjoyed her lab and all the amazing teachers at Pioneer.

“I have made many friends within my lab and academic classes,” Abigail said.

In the future, Abigail plans to go to college to become a dental hygienist.