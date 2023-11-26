SHELBY — At its Nov. 20 meeting, the Pioneer Board of Education took the following action:

· Approved revisions to policy and adoption of new policy.

· Approved Client E-rate agreement with Strategic Management Solutions.

· Accepted donations as follows: A Washburn Banjo value of $334 to be donated to the Performing Arts program and will be used for educational purposes by the students. From Marcus Cosker, Shelby.

· A monetary donation will be deposited in the Precision Machining Tech. program and used for educational supplies for the lab. From Steve Gilbert, Mansfield.

· A monetary donation from Gorman-Rupp Company, Mansfield for the Principal’s fund. This fund is used for various student activities throughout the school year.

· 34 hand and power tools with a value of $1,500 from Mr. Nick Rowe, Ms. Abby Sannizzaro, Stanley Black & Decker, Shelby. These tools will be used for educational purposes in the Carpentry Career Tech program.

· A generous donation of items for the Pioneer Sharing Closet valued at $600 from Mr. & Mrs. Eric Teague, Greenwich. These items are used for students in need.

· A generous monetary donation from Dawn Wright-Smith, Blackbaud Giving Fund, Charleston, S. C. This donation will be deposited in the Alumni Endowment fund and used for annual student scholarships.

· The following gave generous donations to the Pioneer Penguin fund. This fund is used for students in need during the holiday season fund.

John Burgess, Brighton Congregational Men’s Group; LeAnne Bauerdick; Molly Belcik; Dan & Rene Burtscher; Mary Cosker; Karen Donahue; EAP; Crystal Escalera; Aaryn Evans; Dan Foss; Meghan Haney; Adam Haymaker; Beth Heinlen, Vickie Hunt; Tina Hurst; Emma Jenkins; Brandi Jensen; Phillip Johnson; Anne Kurtzman; Amy Law; Tasha Lisle; Jen Magers; Melinda Meisse; and Jerry Mingus.

Cindy Bodkin and Vickie Hunt were approved for up to 35 days’ pay for help with ASE Certification for the Industrial Diesel lab.

Accepted resignation of Ellen Zabest, P/T, ECE Parent Coordinator effective Nov. 17.

Approved employment of Sandra Grau, Adult Ed Holiday Wreath Making & Spring Floral Design Instructor.

Adopted Resolution authorizing the District Board to enter into a Resolution of acceptance in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Career Technical Construction Program.

Approved engagement letter for Construction Counsel Services from Desmond J. Cullimore of The Cullimore Law Firm, LLC.

Approved Online Learning Day Plan for the 2023-4024 school year.

Approved Memorandum of Understanding for Career Coach FY24 with Crestview Local Schools.

Approved Clinical Agreement with Mansfield OPCO, LLC/Arbors of Mifflin for Adult Education Medical Program.

PCTC Board of Education meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Board Room.