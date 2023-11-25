Paul Gremling, 93, of Mansfield, passed away November 24, 2023 at his home.

Paul was born February 9, 1930 in Mansfield to Frank and Gertrude (Hipp) Greming. He worked as a truck driver for Dearman & Stone Container for many years. Paul was a member of St. Mary’s and St. Peter’s Catholic Churches, Teamsters Local 40 and the Mansfield Liederkranz.

Survivors include his sons Daniel (Cindi) Gremling and Gary (Theresa) Gremling; daughters Cathy (Gary) Schunatz and Darlene Chinn; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julianne, brothers, sisters, and 2 grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry. Visitation will take place an hour prior and burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary or St. Peter’s Catholic Church, or Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihyfh.com

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

Website: www.herlihyfh.com