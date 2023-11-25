COLUMBUS — Ohio’s state semifinal high school football games took place on Friday night.

Here were the scores as reported to the Scorestream app.

Cleveland Glenville dominates Canton South in convincing showing

Cleveland Glenville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Canton South 42-21 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 24.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Canton South faced off against Beloit West Branch and Cleveland Glenville took on Shelby on Nov. 10 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

Celina lets lead slip away in Columbus Bishop Watterson’s victory

Columbus Bishop Watterson seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 27-14 over Celina on Nov. 24 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Celina, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson jumped in front of Celina 17-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Celina took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Nov. 10 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Dalton dominates Caldwell

Dalton rolled past Caldwell for a comfortable 55-7 victory on Nov. 24 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Dalton a 21-0 lead over Caldwell.

The Bulldogs opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Dalton steamrolled to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Caldwell faced off against Waterford.

Kettering Alter allows no points against Steubenville

A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle Steubenville 48-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 21-0 lead over Steubenville.

The Knights opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Big Red at halftime.

Kettering Alter thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Kettering Alter faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Steubenville took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Nov. 10 at Steubenville High School.

Kirtland allows no points against Sugarcreek Garaway

Kirtland’s defense throttled Sugarcreek Garaway, resulting in a 17-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Kirtland moved to a 7-0 bulge over Sugarcreek Garaway as the final quarter began.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Galion Northmor and Kirtland took on Cuyahoga Heights on Nov. 10 at Kirtland High School.

Lakewood St. Edward overwhelms Hilliard Bradley

Lakewood St. Edward rolled past Hilliard Bradley for a comfortable 26-3 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Lakewood St. Edward a 7-0 lead over Hilliard Bradley.

The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Lakewood St. Edward stormed to a 20-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Lakewood St Edward faced off against Canton McKinley and Hilliard Bradley took on Pickerington North on Nov. 10 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Liberty Center slips past Germantown Valley View

Liberty Center posted a narrow 14-10 win over Germantown Valley View in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The Spartans darted a tight margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Liberty Center broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Germantown Valley View.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Germantown Valley View faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Liberty Center took on Oak Harbor on Nov. 10 at Liberty Center High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local defense stifles Hamler Patrick Henry

Maria Stein Marion Local’s defense throttled Hamler Patrick Henry, resulting in a 42-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Nov. 24.

Maria Stein Marion Local jumped in front of Hamler Patrick Henry 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Maria Stein Marion Local charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Minster and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Nov. 10 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Massillon overpowers Cincinnati Anderson in thorough fashion

Massillon earned a convincing 55-7 win over Cincinnati Anderson for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Anderson High on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati Anderson.

The Tigers’ offense roared in front for a 35-7 lead over the Raptors at halftime.

Massillon stormed to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Harrison and Massillon took on Uniontown Lake on Nov. 10 at Massillon Washington High School.

Perry narrowly defeats Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Perry eventually beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22-8 at Perry High on Nov. 24 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Perry a 9-0 lead over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

The Pirates opened a lopsided 16-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep drew within 16-8 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Perry faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Ironton on Nov. 10 at Ironton High School.

Springfield tops Cincinnati Moeller in extra frame

Springfield topped Cincinnati Moeller in a 26-19 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Moeller High on Nov. 24.

Last season, Springfield and Cincinnati Moeller squared off on Nov. 25, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Mason and Springfield took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Nov. 10 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Toledo Central Catholic overwhelms Chardon

Toledo Central Catholic rolled past Chardon for a comfortable 35-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

Toledo Central Catholic darted in front of Chardon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Toledo Central Catholic roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Mansfield and Chardon took on Aurora on Nov. 10 at Aurora High School.

Versailles’ speedy start jolts Columbus Grove

An early dose of momentum helped Versailles to a 30-13 runaway past Columbus Grove for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 24.

Versailles moved in front of Columbus Grove 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 23-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Columbus Grove showed its spirit while rallying to within 23-13 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Columbus Grove faced off against Carey and Versailles took on Cincinnati Country Day on Nov. 10 at Versailles High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.