Sheila MacKenzie (Nicolosi), 80, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on November 22, 2023 surrounded by family. Born on June 5, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, Sheila was the daughter of Ralph and Odessa Nicolosi. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gwen Wysocki, and her husband Fred MacKenzie.

A 1961 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Marion, Sheila was a beloved member of the community and dedicated her life to helping others. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for over 20 years, instilling values and inspiring young girls. Sheila was a member of St. Peter’s parish where she volunteered at the school in the library, as a room mother and watched over recess. Her passion for cooking led her to volunteer to cook for all the local retreats, feeding the needy, and contributing to the annual Easter Bake sale. She also volunteered her culinary skills to cook for retreats all over the Diocese of Toledo. Ask anyone who knew her, she was famous for her delicious pizza, and homemade bread.

Not only did Sheila have a knack for cooking, but she also had a purr-fectly charming way with animals. She was the neighborhood’s feline fairy, taking care of the kitties with love and tenderness. She had a great sense of humor, effortlessly delivering zingers that left us in stitches. Sheila was proud of her career with Meijer, where she was part of the “OG” crew as the 8th employee hired in Mansfield on March 29, 1993. She cherished her “Girls” night with her fellow “OG” members, creating lasting friendships. In her free time, Sheila enjoyed various hobbies, including latch hook and counted cross stitch. She was a crafty individual who found joy in creating beautiful works of art.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather MacKenzie of Hilliard, OH, her son Keith (Shannon) MacKenzie of Mansfield, OH, and daughters of her heart Christine Bradley and Lisa Lark. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law Al Wysocki, niece Dana (Curtis) Wilder, nephew David (Lisa) Wysocki, and numerous cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street with Fr. Kishore Kottana officiating. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at https://www.abta.org/.

Sheila MacKenzie will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her kindness, generosity, and vibrant spirit will forever be remembered.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihyfh.com

