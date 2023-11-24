Lisa Kay Lacy, age 58, resident of Avon Lake, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic in Avon.

Born June 6, 1965 in Sandusky to Arthur Dean Reed and Margaret (Minnear) Jordan, Lisa had been a resident of Avon Lake for the last 15 years. A 1983 graduate of Crestview High School, she was a proud homemaker and was also the store manager at the Volunteers of America for 10 years.

Lisa was a devout Christian and she loved her family more than anything. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world and she always looked forward to spending time with them. Lisa’s faith and love lit up every room she walked in. She was a great inspiration to all that were blessed to know her and she will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband and soul mate of 31 years, Christopher Lacy, whom she adored tremendously; children, Megan (Wilkins Santiago) Chronister of Avon Lake, Ashley (Chris Ballard) Chronister of Mansfield, Crystal (Blake Darling) Lacy of Shelby, and Logan Lacy of Shelby; 13 grandchildren, Xavier, Myla, Wilkins Jr., Tra’von, D’angelo, Angelo, Skye, Maddox, Ember, Finn, Nova, Crystal, and Eddie; siblings, Dian (Terry) Adkins of Shelby, Jeff (Karie) Reed of Avon Lake, Carol Beverly of Plymouth, Curtis Reed of Ontario, and Kimberly (John) Bansley of Indiana; her mother, Margaret Jordan of Ontario; mother-in-law, Mazie Lacy of Shelby; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In addition to her father Arthur Dean Reed, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Reed; stepfather, Richard “Dick” Jordan; father-in-law, Richard Lacy; and two nieces, Tammy Knipp and Heather Phillips.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 5:00PM-7:00PM on Monday, November 27, 2023. A funeral service will be held at the Taylortown Community Church Tuesday, November 28 at 10:30AM. Pastor Doug Tackett will officiate with interment held at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.

In place of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.

