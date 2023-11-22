EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated at 2 p.m. with comments from Sherry Branham-Fonner.

MANSFIELD — Sherry Branham-Fonner has been elected Executive Director of Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services.

The agency’s board unanimously selected Branham-Fonner on Tuesday night. Board chair Susan Bemiller emailed Richland Source a brief press release early Wednesday morning.

Sherry Branham-Fonner

“A formal interview took place during an executive session,” the agency stated. “Branham-Fonner’s knowledge and experience with the work of the board, her established contacts with agencies, and her vision for the future of the organization led to the decision to promote from within.”

Branham-Fonner has served the Richland County community for 31 years with 16 of those years

being at the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

She worked for 15 years at Richland County Children Services and currently serves on Ontario City Council.

Over her 31-year career she has served on various Boards and Coalitions. She is currently serving as a Board Member to the Ohio State Reformatory and Foundation Academy.

Branham-Fonner has a Masters Degree in Public Administration which “aligns perfectly with the leadership needs of the Board while offering a strong foundation in public service,” the board stated.

Branham-Fonner stated, “the Board of Director’s has had unrelenting dedication to the Mental Health Board, it’s mission and to the people we serve. As community leaders they have handled this challenging time with commitment and integrity.”

The board stated that Branham-Fonner will build on the strengths of the Board by working with community partners to identify areas that need improvement while leading with a team approach to ensure a quality continuum of care for Richland County.

Branham-Fonner, former Associate Director and most recently Interim Director, was elevated after the ouster of former director Joe Trolian.

Trolian was terminated on Nov. 13 after 20 years with the agency, including the last 16 as the executive director, for “neglect of duty and failing to inform the board of underlying interest in contracts and expenditures.”

Trolian has said he’s exploring his legal options.

“We represent Joe Trolian in his recent termination by the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board,” said Becca Alexander, an associate attorney with the Oliver Law Office.

On Oct. 31, the board voted to file “administrative charges” against Trolian after a 2 1/2-hour executive session during a special board meeting. The board then met in emergency session early Nov. 1 and voted to place him on paid administrative leave.

The board has said Trolian violated two state laws pertaining to having an unlawful interest in a public contract, and also that he behaved unethically.

The board voted earlier this month to retain private attorney David Smith at $210 per hour “to prepare and present the board’s case” during a hearing.

During that hearing, Smith elaborated on the charges Monday, alleging that Trolian:

Assisted former board member Jay Wachs with facilitating contracts between Wachs’ company, JW Consulting, and the mental health board. Smith stated that Wachs was involved with running the company and “directly benefitting” from the contract. He also stated that Trolian was aware of Wach’s “personal involvement” in the contract.

Authorized a contract between the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and The Change Companies for training and books. Trolian’s wife, Christy Ellis-Trolian, was employed by The Change Companies at the time and provided training sessions with local mental health providers as part of the contract.

Trolian called the board’s action “disheartening” and rejected the notion he had acted improperly.

“I have devoted the last 20 years of my life to the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board,” he said.

Trolian said the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services paid The Change Companies to provide these trainings throughout Ohio prior to 2020, during 2020 and in 2023.

“In May 2020, my wife, Christy Ellis-Trolian, became an independent consultant, not an employee, delivering trainings for The Change Companies. She is the only trainer with The Change Companies that has experience with Ohio addiction treatment services,” Trolian said.

“So she is especially qualified in conducting these trainings.”

Trolian attorney cites ‘haste and lack of transparency’

Trolian’s attorney Jami Oliver expanded on those thoughts in a press release.

“Firstly, Trolian has not been criminally charged or convicted, making the application of a criminal statute not only inappropriate but alarmingly misleading,” Oliver stated.

Oliver said the board’s accusations lacked specificity and cited what she called “haste and lack of transparency” in the board’s process.

“Trolian was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 1, 2023, and given less than a week to prepare for a hearing, with no concrete evidence or details of the alleged neglect of duty provided,” she noted.

“This lack of information has led to a reliance on speculative and damaging media reports, causing undue personal and professional harm to Trolian and his family.”