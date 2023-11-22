MANSFIELD — Though Whatman Hardwoods has been in business for more than 30 years, it hasn’t officially participated in Small Business Saturday until this year.

Owner Tim Whatman started the business in 1991. It focuses on hand-crafted furniture from reclaimed barn wood including doors, cabinets, islands and more.

“We moved to a bigger spot recently with a showroom and thought it was time to get some more foot traffic in,” Whatman said. “A lot of people don’t know we’re here or what we do, so we wanted to start getting involved in more local advertising and events like this.”

Whatman Hardwoods is one of more than 65 businesses in Richland County participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25. It is gifting a floating shelf to the lucky winner of its prize drawing. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 145 West Elm Street.

All of the participating businesses in Richland County are hosting a prize drawing of at least $25 value (no purchase required).

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will also have a drawing for five $100 gift packages that shoppers can enter via a QR code. Shoppers can enter once per store at up to six stores for the large gift packages.

Since mid-November, the Chamber has been spotlighting local businesses for Small Business Saturday on its Facebook page.

Jennifer Wagner, member services coordinator for the Richland Area Chamber, said the Chamber has hosted a Small Business Saturday event for the last seven or eight years.

American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has co-sponsored the shopping holiday since 2011.

More than 70 chances to win prizes in Richland County

“Locally, we’ve got more of a variety of stores now,” Wagner said. “Locally, we have everything from Alpaca Meadows to What Goes ‘Round Thrift Shoppe, to multiple coffee shops and restaurants.

“It’s a national event, but well-known in the community. Unfortunately, it’s the same day as the Ohio State-Michigan game, but you can shop early or after the game.”

Wagner said most participating businesses are drawing for gift cards to their stores, but some have put together gift baskets or other items.

“It’s a win-win for the businesses and shoppers to get a chance to win, and this is a great opportunity to shop local and show your support for the local community,” she said.

This event is supported by Medical Mutual and held in conjunction with the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Shelby Area Business Group, Be Focal Buy Local, Downtown Mansfield and The Clear Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 participating businesses are listed below (as of Nov. 21, from the Richland Area Chamber)