LEXINGTON — He isn’t the most prolific goal scorer in program history, but Terrance Corbin secured his place among the best Lexington has ever produced.

A senior midfielder, Corbin was selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II.

The Minutemen (15-4-1) reached the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight year thanks in no small part to Corbin. He scored just four goals, but orchestrated an attack that outscored opponents 78-15.

Clear Fork’s Connor Hauger was a second-team All-Ohio pick in Division II. The senior forward scored a team-high 19 goals to go along with a team-high 16 assists.

Ontario’s Jacob Brown was selected the Assistant Coach of the Year. The Warriors (9-6-2) won an outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown and advanced to the district tournament.

In Division III, Mansfield Christian’s Isaac McFadden was an All-Ohio second-team pick. The senior midfielder scored seven goals and had seven assists.