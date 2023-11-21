BUCYRUS – Eagle Crusher, a pioneering manufacturer of heavy equipment, is pleased to announce a significant expansion project, representing an investment of $1.8 million.

This expansion project not only reaffirms the company’s commitment to its existing 145 Crawford County employees but also paves the way for additional hiring.

The expansion encompasses a wide array of enhancements, including the addition of welding tables, a cutting-edge paint booth, cobot technology, a press brake, forklifts, a burn table, as well as a number of additional facility upgrades, among other investments.

Dave Swihart, Eagle Crusher’s Vice President of Supply Chain and Continuous Improvement, was pleased to be able to make the announcement.

“Eagle Crusher is experiencing strong growth, and we need to expand our capacity,” Swihart said. “We’re grateful for our employees, who make our success possible, and we’re happy to continue to invest in Crawford County.”

Founded in 1915 in Kenton, Ohio, Eagle Crusher began as a manufacturer of small crushers that were fitted to farm tractors.

The company relocated to Galion from Kenton in 1952 and later established its Bucyrus manufacturing facility. Nationally, it has facilities in Bucyrus and Galion, Ohio, as well as in Aurora, Indiana.

The company now specializes in the manufacture of heavy-duty, portable crushing plants, horizontal shaft impactors, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors designed for aggregates, asphalt, and recycled concrete.

Its equipment is renowned for its ability to crush concrete with high volumes of steel rebar and process hard rocks without fatigue.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser commended Eagle Crusher’s expansion project and its positive impact on the local community.

“Eagle Crusher is a major corporate citizen, and we appreciate their continued confidence in Bucyrus. We wish them all the best as the continue to grow,” Reser said.

Eagle Crusher

Eagle Crusher offers a comprehensive range of crushing and screening plants and systems tailored for even the most demanding applications, including effortlessly processing concrete embedded with the most resilient high-volume steel rebar.

With a history that began in Kenton, Ohio, the company relocated its manufacturing operations to Galion, Ohio, in 1952, setting the stage for its continued growth and innovation in the crushing and screening industry.

Recognizing the need for innovation and robustness in impactor technology, Eagle Crusher introduced its own line of advanced UltraMax® HSI crushers in 1994.

These crushers feature a unique, solid steel, three-bar rotor, setting a new industry standard and catering specifically to the recycling market. For more on Eagle Crusher, visit https://eaglecrusher.com/.

Crawford Partnership

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.

Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org