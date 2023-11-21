“Some glad morning when this life is over, I’ll fly away. To a home on God’s celestial shore, I’ll fly away…To a land where joy shall never end, I’ll Fly away!”

On November 20, 2023 Carol “Bootsie” Nester flew from this earth and into the arms of her Lord and Savior as she joined her beloved husband in their celestial home. She was 78.

She was born on June 1, 1945 to parents Carl Lloyd and Ruth Lillian (Smith) Belcher in Ethel, West Virginia. Carol grew up in the small coal mining community and attended Man High School.

While in high school Carol met a handsome young Airman, Billy Nester, who was home on leave and the two became an item very quickly. It was an instant love story, and on August 3, 1961, just after her 16th birthday, the couple wed. They then went on to share 59 years together full of admiration, laughter, and some heartache that only served to strengthen their bond. After just shy of 3 years of being separated, they are now reunited again.

Carol held various jobs throughout her life, along with being a homemaker for her two boys, Tim and Jim, she worked in the hospitality industry at various hotels, and continued in her caregiving ways briefly at a nursing home as an aide.

In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to gospel music, spending time with her grandchildren and attending all their various events, watching her favorite shows, sitting on the porch with a glass of tea watching the world go by, and spending time visiting with her sisters. Above all else though, she loved to feed everyone she could. Food was her love language and it did not matter if you were a family member or a stranger, there was no way you could leave her home without her fixing you a plate. On any given weekend she would be up bright and early, singing her favorite gospel songs, and cooking up a big traditional southern style breakfast, complete with all the fixings, that would rouse the sleepy household with all the delicious smells. She was so incredibly proud to be a grandmother and a great-grandmother, her love only expanding with the addition of each one. Carol and Bill loved being “Mamaw” and “Papaw,” and would spoil their babies every chance they got- often saying that is what grandparents were for! Her sassy smile, quick wit, and giant heart will forever be missed by those who loved her.

Left to cherish her memories are her son James (Jennifer) Nester, grandchildren Ashleigh (TR) Keen, Ryan (Amanda) Nester, Eric (Kara) Nester, Elizabeth Nester, and Dreama Nester, sister Mary Belcher, brother Lloyd (Cathy) Belcher, and Billy Belcher, seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to her loving husband Billy, she was preceded in death by her son Tim Nester, sister Sandra Brown, and sister Shirley Belcher.

Per Carol’s wishes the family will be having private services at this time.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Northern Ohio Chapter of the ALS Association to help find a cure for the terrible disease her best friend and husband, Bill, suffered through.

