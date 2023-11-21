JEROMESVILLE — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter had its annual Greenhand and

Chapter Degree Ceremony on Nov. 15.

This year there were 33 members awarded with their Greenhand Degree and 32 members awarded with their Chapter Degree.

To receive either one of the awards members must meet a list of minimum requirements.

In addition to those awards, there were 17 members who were recognized for receiving a FFA Jacket Scholarship awarded by Farm Credit Mid America.

Also, congratulations to the November member of the month, Willow Funk. Guests were able to listen to a speech given by Chloee Howard, the State FFA Vice President at Large.

After the ceremony the officers had their annual pie auction where proceeds go towards FFA senior scholarships.

Thank you to Drew Turner for taking the time to auction off the pies.

Following the auction, members and their families enjoyed refreshments.