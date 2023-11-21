Two rows of students holding yellow plaques
JEROMESVILLE — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter had its annual Greenhand and
Chapter Degree Ceremony on Nov. 15.

This year there were 33 members awarded with their  Greenhand Degree and 32 members awarded with their Chapter Degree.

To receive either one of the awards members must meet a list of minimum requirements.

In addition to those awards, there were 17 members who were recognized for receiving a FFA Jacket Scholarship awarded by Farm Credit Mid America.

Also, congratulations to the November member of the month, Willow Funk. Guests were able to listen to a speech given by Chloee Howard, the State FFA Vice President at Large.

After the ceremony the officers had their annual pie auction where proceeds go towards FFA senior scholarships.

Thank you to Drew Turner for taking the time to auction off the pies.

Following the auction, members and their families enjoyed refreshments.

These Hillsdale FFA members received their Chapter Degrees:
Back Row (Left to Right): Joshua Burson, Braxton Caley, Kaden Huber, Rogan Price, Kyle Turk, Eben Wilson-Mills, Kael Lewis, Jayden Carver, Knox Lewis, Wyiatt Hynek, Colt McCoy, Daniel Coleman, Landon Despot, Memphis Denny, Lee Rigsby, Jason McClure, Jase Plice
Front Row (Left to Right): Nick Coffman, Adalyn Tipton, Julia Murawski, Maci Atterholt, Joslyn Fickes, Liliana McCrory, Jerilyn Huff, Jillian Hazen, Clair Brightbill, Jordyn Fickes, Jaycee Hazen, Kiki McFadden, Rebecca Silvert, and Michael Shenberger III
Chapter Recipients:
Back Row: Makayla Schwendeman, Wade Moody, Jacob Bryant, Braxten Burgett, Landen Timms, Michael Fuller, Connor Nethero, Connor Helbert, Cade Hawley, Garrett Furr, Carter Erandio, Blake Schwan, Owen Atkinson, Owen Sloan, William Tate, Parker Bigley, Hunter Hickey
Front Row: Joseph Swazey, Aurora Martin, Tessa Butcher, Valerie Raubenolt, Kaylee Wilfong, Carmen Gentry, Kahlen Simmons, Emma Snyder, Emma Linder, Reed Twining, Brady Heller, and Aiden Hoffman