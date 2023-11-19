SHELBY — The Whippets won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference boys golf title and were rewarded for their efforts.

Will Magers and Ashton Hoffbauer were selected to the All-MOAC first team, while Ty Keinath was a second-team pick and Toby Randall was an honorable-mention selection.

The conference championship was determined by the results of three tournaments throughout the season. Shelby won two of the three MOAC events and finished second at the third, good for 40 points. Pleasant was second with 38 points.

Magers and Hoffbauer were joined on the first team by Galion’s Logan Keller, Pleasant’s Dylan Moore and River Valley’s Chase Smith.

In addition to Keinath, other second-team picks included Clear Fork’s Nate Lind, Galion’s Nate McMullen, Ontario’s Charlie Danuloff and Pleasant’s Brayden Parrish.

Clear Fork’s Tanner Thorne was an honorable-mention pick, along with Highland’s Dillon Gilliland and Pleasant’s Jack Seckel and Jonathan Maran.

Girls

Ontario’s Anzaya Estep was selected to the first team after helping the Warriors to a runner-up finish.

Pleasant won the team title with 24 points. Ontario finished wit 18 points.

Estep was joined on the first team by Highland’s CeCi Grassbaugh, Marion Harding’s Rayma Smith and Pleasant’s Maura and Maddie Murphy.

Ontario’s Brooklynn Black and Delaney Moritz were second-team picks, along with Clear Fork’s Samantha Hunt and Pleasant’s Anna Songer and Whitney Waddle.

Honorable-mention picks were Clear Fork’s Grace Weikle, Emilee Green and Erica Gillis, Ontario’s Ashley Hall and Highland’s Sierra Fitzpatrick.