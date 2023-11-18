Patsy Ann Stewart, a beloved mother, devoted grandmother, and dear sister, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born on May 17, 1937, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Caleb and Zola (Vanover) Lundy. She married Bobby G. Stewart, Sr. on June 30, 1955, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2009.

Patsy was a faithful member of the Crestline Church of Christ. Her religion meant so much to her that she rarely missed a Sunday Service and she would look forward to attending Sunday School Class. She was employed for many years as a cashier and dispatcher for Conrail YMCA in Crestline. She was then hired as a cook by the Crestline Exempted School System from which she retired in 2010. She enjoyed word puzzles, reading the bible, and cherished time spent with her family. Although our hearts are heavy with sorrow, we find comfort in knowing that Patsy’s spirit will live on through the memories shared with us. She has left an indelible mark on our lives and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughter Myra Ann Hershner of Mt. Gilead, her two sons, Bobby (Aileen) Stewart of Shelby, and, Gregory Stewart of Galion, she was also blessed with the presence of five adoring grandchildren whom she adored: Clayton (Holly) Hershner, Trevor (Andrea) Hershner, Caleb Stewart, Paris (Kathrine) Stewart, and Emily Stewart, nine great-grandchildren; Cole Hershner, Owen Hershner, Nolan Hershner, Adriana Hershner, Gwen Hershner, Trey Hershner, Isis Stewart, Ragnar Stewart and Ruby Stewart. Additionally, she leaves behind her brother Arnold “June” (Lynne) Lundy, of Owosso, MI, her sister, Zonia (Dave) Gundrum of Crestline, sister-in-law, Shirley Howard of Crestline, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Zella Miller, and son-in-law, John Hershner.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 22, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 1:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Patsy’s grandson, Pastor Clayton Hershner officiating. Following the services, she will be laid to rest at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Crestline alongside her loving husband of fifty-three years.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Those wishing to share a memory of Patsy or send condolences to the Stewart family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Patsy Ann Stewart.

