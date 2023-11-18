David Allen Shoup, 59, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Morrow County Hospital.

David was born March 26, 1964 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Duwayne and Patricia (Hart) Shoup. A beloved son, faithful husband, devoted father, and loving grandfather who cherished time with his grandchildren.

David was a pillar of his community. For 18 years, he coached girls’ softball, and helped to rebuild the Savannah Ballpark. David was a Township Trustee for Clear Creek Township for over 20 years. As a member of the Faith Church, he was fundamental in the construction of their building. He was the owner and operator of his family owned business, Shoups Construction Inc. David was a teacher, friend, and mentor to many.

Some of David’s favorite things included fishing and hunting. With his love of farming, he measured success in hay bales and cattle. David enjoyed watching NASCAR in his spare time, not that he had much. He was the ultimate family man, never putting anything above his family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Cindy (Tyree) Shoup; his mother, Pat Shoup; his in-laws, Sue (Joseph) Willman; his children, Jessica (Kevin) Gwin, Rachel (Mitchell) Van Dine, Megan Shoup, and Lindsay (Kevin Larkin) Shoup; his grandchildren, Asher Adams, Jack Gwin, McKenzie Van Dine, and Mason Van Dine; and his siblings, Deborah (Heidi Knoblich) Shoup, Duwayne (Julie) Shoup II, Mark (Kristen) Shoup, and Thomas (Rhonda) Shoup; a friend he loved like a brother, Kevin “Scooter” Siler; and other cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Duwayne Shoup; and a grandson, Dexter Adams.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Faith Church, 1572 OH-96, Ashland, OH 44805. Pastor Brian Amstutz will officiate the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at the church with an hour visitation prior to the service. David will be laid to rest in Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Lifewise Academy, 5375 Grace St., Hilliard, OH 43026 or Ashland Christian Health Center, 380 E. Fourth Street, Ashland, OH 44805. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ashland is honored to serve the Shoup family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ashland

Website: www.wappner.com