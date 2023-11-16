Richard Ervin “Dick” Gilbert, age 91, died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 15, 2023 at LSS Lutheran Village in Ashland where he had resided since March.

Dick was born August 21, 1932 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Ralph and Thelma Mae (Marshall) Gilbert. A 1950 graduate of Ashland High School, Dick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving as a Sergeant during the Korean War from 1952-1955. On May 16, 1955 he married the late Elizabeth Lea Evans and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage until her passing on July 14, 2015.

For 30 years, Dick work at the “Tuby” in Shelby retiring in 1986 under the Copperweld ownership as the Director of Personnel. Following, he spent time working for Schmidt Security at Mansfield Lahm Airport and for the Shelby Parks Department as a caretaker. He certainly always enjoyed being busy but not solely with work, but in play as well. Together with Elizabeth, they thoroughly enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states, and especially frequent visits to Florida. Those travels resulted in a permanent move from Ohio to the Sweetwater area in June of 1997 when they made Florida their permanent home. Their activeness included but was not limited to calling bingo, being in a boomba band- playing many gigs in the area, singing in the choir, and making and selling Bavarian at numerous craft shows. Above all things, spending time with their grandchildren was by far their greatest joy in life.

Dick is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Tamara and John Smith of Shelby; daughter-in-law: Diane Gilbert of Wooster; grandsons: Ryan (Rachel) Smith, Jason Smith, Sean (Rachele) Smith, and Adam Gilbert; great grandchildren: Caleb, Eli, Olivia, Nore, Gennavieve, and Josephine; and sister: Doris Beninghof. In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by his son: Dana Eugene Gilbert; infant son: David Alan Gilbert; granddaughter: Megan Elizabeth Smith; and brothers: Denny Gilbert and Jim Gilbert.

Per Dick’s wishes, calling hours will not be observed and graveside services at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby will be private. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to The Shelby Foundation, 142 North Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or via their website, https://www.theshelbyfoundation.org/donate/.

