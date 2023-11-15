Norma Jean Hammer, 98, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in her home surrounded by her four daughters. She was born December 11, 1924 in Fredericktown, Ohio as the only child to Glenn and Kathryn (Gaddis) Moree.

She graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1943 and attended Ashland College where she met her husband Ralph Hammer, Jr. They were wed Saturday, July 27, 1946. From the age of 11, she was a talented pianist and continued to share her love of music by playing for the church choir at Palmyra Church of Christ in Fredericktown and St. Matthew’s Church of Mansfield. She spent 33 years as a Secretary at Westinghouse and was an active member in her church community and the Richland County National Federation of Republican Women. To her friends and family, she was the life of the party. She loved to play cards, especially Euchre, Pinochle, Bridge and Shanghai and always had the room in stitches when they would play Guesstures.

She is survived by her four daughters, Tammy (Ken) Bohrer of Frisco, TX, Sandy Hammer, Jeffrie Ann (Dave, Sr.) Kissel and Sally Sentieri of Mansfield, OH; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family invites you to join them for calling hours Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 2 pm – 5 pm at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 20 at 11 am at the Palmyra Church of Christ in Fredericktown with interment following at Ankneytown Cemetery. Pastor Troy Northrup will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra Church of Christ and OhioHealth Hospice.

Funeral Home: Bellville Snyder

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com