Ashley P. Rinehart, 33, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Ashley was born August 25, 1990, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Damita “Dee Dee” Jo Gaskins and Steve Rinehart. She was a people pleaser and loved to joke around and make people laugh. She wore her life on her sleeve and body, telling the story of her life in tattoos.

She is survived by her mother, Dee Dee Gaskins of Mansfield; her father and stepmother, Steve and Teresa Rinehart of Columbus; her daughters, Brooklynn Cahoon and Laikyn Cahoon; her brothers, James and William Patrick Wagner; her aunt, Emily Gaskins; and her cousin, Aaron Nichols of PA.

Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents and an uncle.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Cobb officiating.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com