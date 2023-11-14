ONTARIO — Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference heavyweights Ontario and Clear Fork dominated when the All-MOAC girls soccer team was unveiled.

Four Warriors and four Colts were selected to the 12-player first team.

Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich, Addi Pittman, Kamashya Shaw and Elaine Seif were joined by Clear Fork’s Annika Labaki, Sophia Perry, Mel Blubaugh and Brinley Barnett on the All-MOAC first team. Other first-team picks were Galion’s Mia Felder, Shelby’s Mackenzie Martincin, Highland’s Amarie Morgan and Marion Harding’s Gabbie Neault.

Clear Fork’s Kylie Belcher, Avary Wine, Renee Anders, Kendall Windsor and Ashtyn Wine were second-team picks, along with Ontario’s Sasha Bulakowski, Katie Chandler, Sara Hendrix and Braelyn Liewellyo. Other second-team picks were Shelby’s Arizona Graszl, Highland’s Bryn Orr and River Valley’s Delany Myers.

Honorable-mention selections included Ontario’s Jakiah Trammel, Clear Fork’s Jada Lamp, Shelby’s Charlotte Niese, Galion’s Autumn Bennett, Highland’s Kayley Smith, Marion Harding’s Ashley Martinez and River Valley’s Gianna Alves.

Ontario won the MOAC crown with a 6-0 record. Clear Fork (5-1) was runner-up.

Boys

MOAC boys soccer champ Ontario placed three-players on the first-team and three more on the second team.

Dante McGinty, Hector Sanchez and Jace Young earned spots on the All-MOAC first team for the Warriors, while Ezra Pearse, Pablo Sanchez and Austin Boughton were second-teamers. Evan Ruhe was an honorable-mention picks for the Warriors.

Clear Fork’s Liam Beer, Connor Hauger, Jaden Beachy and Bronson Frost earned first-team honors. They were joined by Galion’s Brant Walker, Highland’s Zane Sheets and River Valley’s Christian Knight, Gabriel Douce, Noah Williams and Hudson Pollock.

Other second-team picks included Clear Fork’s Kade Beachy, Bryson Shaffner and Caleb Peters, Galion’s Braylen Beachy, Highland’s Malin Fichtner, Marion Harding’s Trenton Leonard and River Valley’s J.R. Bates and Briley Beckley.

Honorable-mention picks were Clear Fork’s Finn Auley, Galion’s Jacob Thomas, Highland’s Brady Tyler, Marion Harding’s Jackson Shipley, Pleasant’s Landon Severns and River Valley’s Ian Burns.

The Warriors were 6-0-1 in MOAC play. River Valley (5-1-0) finished second and Clear Fork (4-1-1) was third.