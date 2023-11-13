Open Source

Question: When does Mansfield plan on picking up leaves?

MANSFIELD — This question came in to Richland Source early Monday morning.

The answer is already a week old.

The City of Mansfield began its annual 2023 leaf collection program on Nov. 6.

The city will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Ave. East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Citizens are required to stop into the office before dropping leaves off on site. Sterkel Park will not be used this year in order to accommodate EPA clean compost standards and work force restrictions, according to city officials.

Mayor Tim Theaker said all residents are encouraged to use the collection site or to compost their own leaves.

Mansfield started its curb-side leaf program Nov. 6 and Theaker said the city plans to make a single pass to pick up leaves curb side.

“An attempt will be made for a second pass. However, with five leaf-picking crews covering the entire city, the second pass will be highly dependent upon the weather and equipment,” the mayor said.

Weekly progression of city crews will be posted on the City’s web page at http://www.ci.mansfield.oh.us.

Crews will work Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., during regular scheduled work hours.

If residents would like their leaves picked up, they are asked to rake the leaves up to the curb, but but not onto the street, the mayor said.

Blowing or raking leaves onto city streets results in a violation of city ordinance 911.06(b), plugging catch basins, and can cause flooding. The city will not pick up limbs, brush, grass clippings, trash, debris, plastics bags, or paper bags.

The leaf collection route is divided in to four areas. The four areas are further divided into zones that the city uses for snow plowing.

The City will start in area one and then continue to areas two, three and four. There will be five, four-person crews working throughout the different areas and zones. It will take roughly a week and a half per area, depending upon the weather and equipment. The planned route is as follows:

Area 1 contains zones 9, 10, and 1.

1 – Crew starting at Grace Street at Ashland Road working northwest (Zone 1)

1 – Crew starting at Trimble Road and Park Avenue West working east (Zone 9)

1 – Crew starting at Home Road and Park Avenue West working east (Zone 9)

1 – Crew starting at North Main Street and Sixth Sixth Street working west (Zone 10)

1 – Crew starting at Walker Lake Road and Home Road working south and east

(Zone 10)

Area 2 contains zones 2, 3, and 4.

1 – Crew starting at Madison Road and Park Avenue East working west (Zone 2)

1 – Crew starting at Oak and Davidson working west (Zone 3)

1 – Crew starting at Diamond and Main working east (Zone 3)

1 – Crew starting at Diamond and Main working south (Zone 4)

1 – Crew starting at S. Main St and Stimens Drive working north (Zone 4)

Area 3 contains zones 5 and 6.

1 – Crew will start at Main St. and Lexington Ave working south. (Zone 5).

1 – Crew will start Hanley Rd and Middle Bellville Rd. working north. (Zone 5).

1 – Crew will start at W. Cook Rd. and S. Main St. working south. (Zone 5).

1 – Crew starting W. Cook and Woodhill working south west (Zone 6)

1 – Crew starting in the southwest corner of Royal Oak and work north east

(Zone 6)

Area 4 contains zones 7 and 8.

1 – Crew will start at Cline and Lexington Ave. and working south west (Zone 7).

1 – Crew will start at Woodland Rd. at W. Cook and working north east (Zone 7).

1 – Crew starting at Marion and Sherman Ave working west (Zone 8)

1 – Crew starting at S. Trimble and Park Ave West working east (Zone 8)

1 – Crew starting at Home Rd. and Park Ave West working east (Zone 8)

Please refer to the City of Mansfield home page for a map and any detail updates. (http://www.ci.mansfield.oh.us/).

Once an area has been completed, the city will document it on the City of Mansfield’s home page under the 2023 Leaf Program tab.

“The City of Mansfield would like to encourage all residents to bag their leaves and bring them to the City Service Complex or to compost them by way of mowing or other methods.” Theaker aid.

Any questions should be directed to the City Service Complex on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9803.