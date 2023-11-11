James David Pack Sr., age 90, of Mansfield, passed away early Friday morning, November 10, 2023, at home.

The last surviving child of Sylvia (Hoover) and Birch Pack, he was born on November 21, 1932, in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1950. He worked at Ohio State Reformatory for many years, and was a devoted member of the OSR Preservation Society. He volunteered for 10 years as a tour guide and then was hired as Building Supervisor for 20 years. His knowledge of OSR made the tours he led especially interesting. He spent 45 years at the Mansfield News Journal where he advanced from a Typesetter Apprentice to Distribution Manager, assigning and coordinating the many paper routes in the area. He was a member of Little Washington Congregational Church.

Jim was co-founder and commissioner of GMAC (Greater Mansfield Aquatic Conference) and implemented the swimming team at Shelly Acres. He was an avid sports fan and played softball and basketball on teams sponsored by the News Journal. Jim’s many volunteer activities included playing Santa and the Easter Bunny at The Carousel. Jim’s kindness and calm, courteous demeanor were admirable personality traits. His wonderful smile put others at ease immediately. His willingness to give of his time and talents was rare and Jim enjoyed helping others in so many different ways. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his loving partner of 20 years, Alice M. Miller; four children, Deborah (Randy) Berens, Dorinda (Jeff) Strang, James (Teresa) Pack Jr. and Michael R. Pack; ten grandchildren, Elizabeth (James) Pease, Suzanne Berens, Rachel (Noah) Heiber, Lauren Berens, Adam (Heather) Strang, Ashlee (Tara) Strang, Aimee (Ross) Ellerbrock, Seth Pack, Colin (Jackie) Pack and Tiffany Pack; thirteen great-grandchildren, Allison, Matthew, Charlotte, Bridget, Theodore, Lucille, Jacqueline, William, John, Rosamund, Charlotte, Jaleah and Mireya. He is also survived by a special support team including: Steve (Ronda) Noble, Connie (Roland) Guegold, Kevin (Colleen) Miller, and Larry Miller.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marilyn Pack; grandson, Tyler Pack; great-grandson, Javion Christopher Brown; brother, John “Bill” Pack; and four sisters, Louella Currence, Helen Cline, Peggy Troupe and Cecie Adkins.

The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Mike Ziadeh will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with additional visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Cemetery.

