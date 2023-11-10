Brenda Kay Roush, age 66, of Mansfield, Ohio died at home on Nov. 7. 2023 following a brief illness.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio to Dairol and Pat Hess.

Brenda married Dave Roush on July 21, 1990. Together, they shared 33 years.

Survivors include her husband, Dave; three daughters, Roxanne (Greg) Chardon, Mindy (Mike) Goad, Nicole (Sam) Cogar; grandchildren, Amber Burton, Chloe Arnold, Joey and Austin Sablan, Landon and Caitlin Goad, Kayla Bauckman, Zachary Wise, Cadin Spreng; and ten great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Roush.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Dairol and Pat Hess; brothers, Marc and Rick Hess; sister, Torey Sipe; grandson, Connor Goad; and mother-in-law, Elsie Roush.

Brenda was a hard worker and held employment at Westinghouse and Newman Technology. She enjoyed making quilts, gardening, taking trips to Amish country, and canning her homegrown vegetables.

The family would like to acknowledge the nurses and staff at Ohio Health Hospice and Mike Lancaster at Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society

Website: Ohiocremation.org