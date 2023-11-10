MILTON TOWNSHIP — One man was killed and another hospitalized after a Thursday afternoon crash in Milton Township, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Larry R. Bratcher, 72, of Creston, was injured in the crash and transported to Akron City Hospital where he died at 6:21 p.m., the Patrol stated.

Jayvon Stanford Jones Dehart, 18, of Orrville, was transported to Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Patrol reported.

The two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of State Route 57 and State Route 604 in Wayne County at 3:48 p.m.

According to the Patrol, a black 2003 Buick Park Avenue driven by Bratcher was stopped at the stop sign westbound on State Route 604 when it failed to yield and attempted to cross State Route 57. A red 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Dehart was southbound on State Route 57 and struck the Buick in the right front.

The Patrol stated that the Buick came to rest in the southbound lane of State Route 57. The Chrysler came to rest near the southwest corner of State Route 57 and State Route 604.

The Patrol reported that Bratcher was belted in the Buick, while Stanford was not belted in the Chrysler.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash, the Patrol noted in a press release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Chippewa Township Fire and EMS, Rittman Fire and EMS, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 3 Son’s Towing, and Bear’s Towing.