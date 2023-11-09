MANSFIELD — Autumn leaves have fallen in Northeast Ohio and winter is near.

The crew at Snow Trails, Ohio’s premier commercial ski destination and the only family owned and operated resort of its kind in Ohio, has been busy improving the resort offerings to ensure an exciting 2023/2024 ski and snowboard season for families.

Skiers, Snowboarders, and Snow Tubers can look forward to enhancements both on and off the slopes from new trail offerings and chairlift upgrades to enhanced snowmaking, parking and lighting improvements.

Here’s just a few of the improvements and programs ski enthusiasts can look forward to this upcoming season:

Snowmaking Improvements

Snow Trails continues to invest in its powerful snowmaking system. This season the resort has installed a new snowmaking pipeline from the bottom to top of the West Woods Trail. The resort has also made improvements to its snow gun fleet to ensure maximum coverage and excellent conditions all season long. Snow Trails typically starts its first snowmaking campaign during Thanksgiving weekend, based on opportune weather conditions.

Two New Trails Ridgeline and DC Drop Make Their Debut

As part of the resort’s commitment to continually raising the bar on the guest experience, Snow Trails has added two new trail offerings — the “Ridgeline” trail and the “DC Drop.” The Ridgeline trail provides skiers access from Mt. Mansfield’s slope to the West. For the first time ever, skiers will unload from the reconfigured Mt. Mansfield Double Chairlift with access to the right, which will open a whole new trail and ski experience. Snow Trails also expanded the Double Chairlift unloading area and Ridgeline allowed for another new trail through the trees that was previously inaccessible. The DC Drop takes skiers down from Ridgeline between the trees of Alpine Glade and Double Cross Trails back to the Alpine Cross Trail.

Parking Lot Expansions, LED Lighting

Visitors will find expanded parking options at the West Parking lot area, as well as a new concrete lot with marked spaces and additional handicapped spots at the Adaptive Snow Sports Center Additionally, new LED lights have been installed in select areas of the slopes and parking lots for safety and efficiency.

For a listing of complete resort improvements and details, SnowTrails.com/Improvements. To stay up to date on the latest conditions and available terrain, please visit the Snow Report.

Winter Season Employment Opportunities

Snow Trails is currently interviewing candidates for winter employment in all departments. Employees enjoy a host of benefits including season passes, free or discounted equipment rentals and lesson, discounted meals, flexible schedules and more. Snow Trails season typically runs December into March. Visit SnowTrails.com/Employment to learn more.

Season Ticket Advanced Bookings & What to Expect

For the 2023/24 Season, Advanced Bookings are required online for daily Lift Tickets, not for Season Passholders. Walk-Ups are unavailable. All-Day Lift Tickets for Weekends & Peak Days (Saturday-Sunday) of Skiing and Snowboarding is $62 or save an additional $10 and get an Evening Lift Ticket (starting at 4 p.m.) for $52. Families interested in saving, can purchase All-Day Lift Tickets for a Weekday (Monday through Friday) of Skiing or Snowboarding at $52 or save an additional $10 and get an Evening Lift Ticket (starting at 4 p.m.) for $42. To make the required online booking visit: SnowTrails.com/LiftTickets.

ABOUT SNOW TRAILS

Snow Trails, which was the first commercial ski area in Ohio, is a privately-owned resort, under the same management since inception. The resort features six chairlifts, including a slow-moving Beginner’s Double Chairlift and two ski carpets dedicated to the Beginner’s Area. A third carpet lift is utilized for the Snow Tubing Park with the “Longest Tubing Lanes in Ohio.” The Resort offers 21 total trails and is known for Timberline trail – “Longest Trail in Ohio.” There are three glade areas, plus five Terrain Parks. A 9,000 sq. ft Rental Center houses user-friendly equipment and offers a self-service system. Snow Trails typically opens in early December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 71 south of Mansfield on Possum Run Road.